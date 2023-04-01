British Cycling offers members 5% off petrol at Shell garages

British Cycling has announced a new perk with members now able to get five per cent off petrol or diesel at Shell garages thanks to the governing body's partnership with the oil giants.

The offer, available from today, comes following a recent backlash over a smart light sign-up offer, which gave new members the chance to pick up a free set of lights worth £99 when they joined, but did not offer anything to existing members.

By contrast, this deal will be available to all members, new or old, so you can fill up on fuel or take your shiny steed through the car wash, all while being five per cent better off.

> British Cycling and Shell: How HSBC pulling plug and COVID-19 hit governing body's finances

Speaking about the deal, Gerry Cann from Shell said he was delighted to give "our cycling friends" access to the good stuff, while British Cycling's Phil Meup said he hopes the offer will dispel "greenwashing" concerns since the partnership with the oil giants was announced last year.

A spokesperson said: "We're very thankful for Shell's support and this new initiative should allow money-pressed bike riders to stay dry and enjoy more commutes by car, especially if they've got a Range Rover, like me. Just remember to always wear a helmet if redeeming your discount by bike."

British Cycling ruffled plenty of oil-slicked feathers when it signed a long-term partnership with Shell that runs until 2030. To try to boost membership, British Cycling has announced its latest initiative to recruit new members as it tries to bounce back.

"We're all doing our best to save a few pennies at the minute, we know we certainly would be if we hadn't made a record $40 billion profit last year," Shell's announcement began.

"Hopefully by giving British Cycling members a handy discount at our garages they will be a bit better off, whether stocking up on mid-ride snacks or buying one of our fetching hi-vis vests.

"So next time you're out on a spin, give the cafe a miss and plan your stop around one of our 1,100 garages nationwide or, even better, leave the bike at home and fill up your tank instead."

