Are people who want safe cycle lanes the “Active Travel Taliban”? Local Conservative leader brands new cycling scheme “a monumental waste of taxes”; Tadej Pogačar: “Racing intelligently or not at the Tour de France is a nonsense” + more on the live blog
Football, what football? As we all know, the Tour and the Giro is where it’s at, and Ryan Mallon is back to keep you up to speed with all the racing action and your usual cycling news and views on the Wednesday live blog
Birkenhead to Liscard active travel scheme and cycle lane (Wirral Council)
12:17
“I thought at one point they were going to catch me, but they never did!” Canadian Clara Emond pulls off epic 40km solo escape to take first pro victory at Giro d’Italia, as Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky locked in electric duel behind
The Tour de France isn’t the only grand tour with a brutally lumpy stage and some sensational today, as Canadian Clara Emond pulled off a stunning 40km-solo escape in the Apennines to secure the first professional victory of her career on stage four of the Giro d’Italia Women.
The EF Education-Cannondale rider, who is racing only her second full year as a pro, went clear with a small group with 100km to go, before attacking her breakaway companions on the steep San Marino climb, soon building up a three-minute advantage as she approached the long draggy ascent – and final steep, cobbled ramp – to Urbino.
Despite a concerted effort by the super-strong Kim Le Court (whose ride across to the escape group from the peloton appeared to be rocket-fuelled) and a resurgent Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (whose attacking instincts move her up to third place on GC), the lack of cohesion in the counterattacking chase behind played into Emond’s hands, as she had time to savour her breakthrough victory, crossing the line 17 seconds ahead of Soraya Paladin.
🫅 Raw emotions from breakaway queen Clara Emond after her first pro victory every 🥹
“Today the goal was to be aggressive, so I took a chance at the beginning and kept attacking, and at some point it went,” the 27-year-old said at the finish.
“I knew if I had a small advantage in the climb I could hold on. But I thought at one point they were going to catch me, but they never did! And I really started to believe it in the last climb. It feels really special to have my first win at the Giro.”
This battle between Longo Borghini and Kopecky wasn't really about the stage but just some alpha top dog asserting of dominance
Meanwhile, in the bunch behind, Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky continued their epic duel for overall victory, Kopecky putting the pressure on up the Strade Bianche-style finishing climb, only for the pink jersey to winch her way past on the line in a statement of intent. No time differences then between the big two, but it’s fair to say the mind games in Urbino belonged to Longo Borghini.
11:45
Council says it will ask contractors to remove ‘Cyclists Dismount’ signs at road works
In response to this criticism, Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) Council claimed that – despite cyclists noting that the signs fail to adhere to the Department for Transport’s road works code of practice – the signage does in fact “comply to the required legal standards”, because the cycle lane in question is not mandatory.
Meanwhile, the gas company behind the works, SGN, added that it had been “advised” to tell cyclists to dismount “due to the location of the gas main and width of the road”.
However, BCP Council appears to have performed a U-turn on the issue over the past month, telling active travel campaigners in the area that it does not use ‘Cyclists Dismount’ signs anymore and will be advising contractors working in the area to avoid using them.
After the local BH Active Travel group wrote to the council about the “inappropriate” signs “being used at various road works around BCP”, in a bid to ascertain their position on the matter, the local authority’s active travel team said: “This is not something that our Neighbourhood Services team would use anymore but we do find that they are unfortunately sometimes put out by Utility companies completing various works around the conurbation.
“Where this happens we have been reporting this to the company in question and asking them to remove them.”
“So BCP are aware that these signs should not normally be used and will ask for them to be removed if contractors incorrectly use them,” the group’s admin Ross Hodder said.
“They are not legally enforceable as they are advisory only signs. However this is probably not widely known and they create conflict with some motorists who may think cyclists are not allowed to use the carriageway.”
08:07
Are people who want safe cycle lanes the “Active Travel Taliban”? One local Conservative leader thinks so, as he brands new cycling scheme “a monumental waste of taxes” and a “recipe for disaster” – but cyclists say he’s “wildly out of touch with reality”
Over the years, cyclists and cycling campaigners have been described in many, often extremely unflattering ways by motorist angry at them for the simple crime of riding on the road or calling for the introduction of safe, protected cycle infrastructure.
So it’s fair to say we’re well used to it by now.
But you know things are starting to get a bit heated and tetchy in the local council chamber when politicians start slinging phrases like ‘the Active Travel Taliban’ about. Yes, really.
That particularly colourful metaphor was the brainchild of Wirral Council Conservative leader Jeff Green, who this week branded the Labour-run local authority’s plans for a continuous protected cycle lane connecting Birkenhead and Liscard as “bonkers”.
The proposed 3.5-mile new cycle lane, which forms phase one of a wider active travel project hoping to link Birkenhead to New Brighton, will, says Wirral Council, “make streets safer for local people and provide high quality facilities for pedestrians and cyclists”, tying into a broader regeneration scheme and helping “deliver a sustainable left bank of the Mersey which includes increased levels of journeys being undertaken by active modes as a key part of the vision”.
Funded by active travel grants awarded to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, a recent Wirral Council environment committee report said that the scheme needed to be delivered between 2027 and 2032, or Wirral could face “losing out on a significant funding opportunity”.
However, speaking after the council’s latest consultation on the project this week, Wirral Conservative leader Jeff Green claimed that the “majority” of residents were “against the scheme”, the Wirral Globe reports.
“In February, I was invited by Cllr. Ian Lewis to meet with him, and the Leader of the Council, and the RNIB and hear their concerns over this proposal,” Green said. “It was clear then that the proposals for so-called floating bus stops and sharing the pedestrianised Liscard Precinct with cyclists is a recipe for disaster.
“Following complaints from local councillors, the Town Hall was forced to re-run the consultation and the results are, frankly, damning.
“The views of residents are clear – this is a monumental waste of taxes. A scheme that does not command the support a majority of the people most affected is not, in my view, viable. Wirral Council does not ‘know best’ – we exist to serve our residents.
“And in spite of the ‘Active Travel Taliban’, residents remain opposed to the loss of parking, pedestrian crossings, and trees that this scheme would require.”
Meanwhile, Green’s Conservative colleague Lesley Rennie said the cycle lane “will be a disaster for residents and all road users”.
I think it’s fair to say that Green’s attempt to compare people who want to travel safely on their bikes to Afghanistan’s currently internationally unrecognised government has gone down well on social media…
As local Tories rally YET AGAIN to block/delay local active travel infrastructure, I'm reminded of this key point 💚 https://t.co/CaEXW5n7vI
“More examples of the Tories being wildly out of touch with reality... ‘the active travel Taliban’?” wrote cycling campaigner Ben on X.
“Active Travel Taliban... haha... I mean, at this point all you can do is laugh and try to move on. There’s no rational discussion to be had,” added Mounsey, who also suggested that Green’s slogan could be used as part of a (frankly ill-advised) T-shirt campaign…
Responding to the local Tory leader’s comments, Ed Lamb, a Green Party councillor for the Wirral, wrote: “As I’ve said at a couple of recent talks, some elected folks just do not ever want this stuff to happen – even if they have voted otherwise in the past!
“They are not serious about regeneration, health, climate, and we are allowed to ignore them.
“On Wirral there is no overall control. Tories often hold a lot of sway on committee items. This one? Let’s hope not…”
11:17
Don’t try this at home! Brompton meets BMX
Folding bike manufacturer Brompton has this week, ahead of the Paris Olympics, unveiled a brand-new Team GB special edition version of its lightweight P Line model, featuring a colour scheme and patterns that apparently represent the athletic attributes and disciplines on show at the Games.
So what better way to show off a new Olympic-special folding bike than by putting it through its paces on a BMX track, courtesy of Freestyle world champion Kieran Reilly?
A special P Line for a special team, created in celebration of Team GB and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, world champion and soon-to-be Olympian Kieran Reilly took one for a spin. ⚠ DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME ⚠
I’m not sure that kind of riding will catch on during the morning commute, of course…
10:59
Nightmare for Cofidis as both Ion Izagirre and Alexis Renard abandon Tour de France early on stage 11, and Fred Wright struggles at the back
Ouch. While bunny-hopper supreme Axel Zingle is busy attacking off the front, at the back of the race his Cofidis team are having a proper nightmare, as both Ion Izagirre, a double Tour de France stage winner, and Alexis Renard (who’s in my Fantasy League team, most importantly) have been forced to abandon the Tour de France early on stage 11.
Languishing minutes behind the peloton from the opening kilometres of today’s tough and relentlessly chaotic stage, it was clear something was up with Izagirre and Renard, with Cofidis now confirming on social media that the pair were “diminished for several days and exhausted”, leading to their withdrawal this morning.
Meanwhile, as the pace shows no signs of relenting at the front, Bahrain-Victorious’ former British champion Fred Wright is also struggling off the back, over 5km behind the peloton and just in front of the broomwagon, and will be desperately hoping for a swift halt to hostilities.
Which, unfortunately for Fred, doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon…
10:34
“We sadly see all too often the shocking consequences of motorists driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol”
A driver under the influence of alcohol and cannabis when she hit and killed a cyclist, before fleeing the scene of the fatal collision, has been jailed for eight years and eight months. Jessica Berry was also given a five-year driving ban, which is to commence on her release from prison, after she admitted to causing the death of 40-year-old James Raeburn last autumn.
The first reviews of Bradley Wiggins’ tenure on Lance Armstrong’s podcast are in…
Tried listening to Lance's pod to see what Wiggins has to say, he's brilliant at race analysis some times. There's 5 mins about a hat then 20 mins talking about helmet, electrolyte and ketone sponsors then 'whoever has the best legs will win the tour' 👍
I’ll admit that I haven’t brought myself to listen to the Big Tex, Big George, and (Big) Wiggo buddy fest since it was first unveiled at the weekend, but it’s nice to know that Lance’s patented formula of terrible ‘banter’, relentlessly flogging stuff, and banal sporting analysis remains stubbornly intact.
Oh, and it must be noted that cycling’s reliance on clichés focused on the abundance and quality of riders’ legs (looking at you, Tadej) almost drove poor Joe to madness this morning.
Hey Brad, did you pack the legs?
“When riders talk about ‘who’s got the legs’, ‘today I just didn’t have the legs’, I like to think there’s a finite amount, maybe one set per team,” he wrote, presumably laughing maniacally as he typed.
“On the team bus – Jonas: I need the legs today. Wout: But I want the legs. Jonas: You always get the legs. Kelderman: Guys, stop being such a pair of greedy leg hogs.
“Sometimes they need to find the good legs, I think they live in hotels at 3000m or something, but takes weeks to find them, they must be big hotels.”
Who says spending three weeks constantly watching a bike race can drive you mad?
09:52
Now, this is a proper Tour de France stage start!
After yesterday’s sleepy stage to Saint-Amand-Montrond, you’d have been forgiven for thinking that nobody was really interested in attacking or getting into the breakaway at this year’s Tour de France.
But this morning, thankfully, proper racing has returned to the Tour – with the start of today’s lumpy stage to Le Lioran featuring a constant stream of attacks, a cracking-looking breakaway featuring Wout van Aert, Ben Healy (who else?), Tom Pidcock, Oscar Onley, and Stevie Williams, a concerted chase by UAE Team Emirates (who clearly have their sights set on another Pogi stage win), an unfortunate crash for Kobe Goossens and Frank van den Broek, and a motorbike rider ending up in a ditch on a corner…
🏁 190KM
🚴♂️3⃣ < 9'' < 🚴♂️1⃣3⃣ < 22''< 🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️🚗
There is a large group of some big names attempting to join the break.
La contre-attaque s'est formée avec de grosses pointures parmi le groupe.
And that’s why boring Tour de France stages like yesterday are necessary, ladies and gentlemen, just to save everybody’s legs for the upcoming, inevitable fireworks.
And just be thankful you were able to get plenty of work done yesterday as the riders chilled and Robbie McEwen recited the lyrics to Pink Cadillac – because you’re not going to be very productive this afternoon…
09:24
Mathieu Sells Chickens: Move over Alain Philippe, there’s a new misheard pro rider name in town…
You know it’s a quiet day on the Tour de France, when this child’s brilliantly confusing sign was the highlight of the day (along with Victor Campenaerts’ one-of-a-kind souvenir bidon, of course).
To be honest, I’m still trying to work out whether it’s a sign of affection for the world champion, an insult, or the kid really thinks that’s MVDP’s name…
08:45
“Racing intelligently or not, it’s a nonsense. You need to have the best legs to win the Tour”: Tadej Pogačar weighs in on Jonas Vingegaard ‘wheel sucking’ discourse
A prolonged debate about a yellow jersey contender wheel sucking at the Tour de France? Have we just been transported back in time to the late noughties and the height of the Cadel Evans near miss era?
No, apparently not – but it’s clear that Jonas Vingegaard’s cautious, Gareth Southgate-esque approach to the first half of this year’s Tour has ruffled a few feathers in the peloton (and just like the England manager, may well see the Dane have the last laugh).
First, current second-placed rider Remco Evenepoel responded to two-time Tour winner Vingegaard’s less than helpful display in the Belgian’s short-lived attack on Sunday’s chaotic gravel stage by questioning whether the Visma-Lease a Bike leader had “the balls to race”.
And before yesterday’s stage, current yellow jersey wearer Tadej Pogačar – who has never been accused of failing to get stuck in when there’s racing to be had – dismissed claims that Vingegaard’s careful, methodical, “intelligent” Tour start (a probable consequence of the injuries sustained in his horrific Basque Country crash in April) would work in the Dane’s favour by the Tour’s third brutal week.
“Racing intelligently or not, it’s a nonsense in cycling. Right now I’m in the leader’s jersey – so for me, that’s intelligent to be in the lead now with a good gap,” Pogačar said.
“In the Tour de France, intelligence isn’t super important. It’s important, but you need to have the best legs to win the Tour.”
He’s behind you… as usual (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“I’m getting older, so a bit boring is pretty welcome in my life!” the Slovenian laughed at the finish.
After admitting there was “nothing to do” during the long, uneventful stroll to Saint-Amand-Montrond, Pogačar also described today’s stage into the Massif Central, with its 211km distance and sting in the tail of four tough climbs, including the eight per cent gradients of the Puy Mary, as “questionable”.
"I'm getting older so a bit of boring is welcome in my life"
“It’s really long, and a hard start, and a long way to the proper final climbs. We’ll see what will happen, but for sure we’ll have to stretch our legs on the final climb.”
Asked whether he’ll target the bonus seconds on the Col de Font-de-Cère, located just 3km from the finish in Le Lioran, the yellow jersey responded in typically nonchalant style: “I didn’t check! I guess so, let’s go for eight seconds…”
Which, having now said, you know he probably will…
09:38
From cycle racks and homes to bike shops and cycling events, the UK’s bike theft epidemic continues
The bikes, which were locked to racks located in the event village in the English Heritage site of Old Sarum, were taken between the finish of the popular gravel-focused sportive on the evening of Saturday 29 June and the following morning, when the event’s participants left the campsite.
Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.
Add new comment
14 comments
Reminds me of this
Until the majority of residents ride a bike on a regular basis, what the majority do or not want is irrelevant. Provision for (despised) minorities cannot be predicated on majority approval, as that would lead to majoritarian tyranny and not a broadly fair society.
Exactly. This is why accessibility often has to be legislated for as the majority don't have problems with e.g. using stairs.
Yes ... although that's an interesting example: actually stairs are a hazard for everyone. Plus mobility is often a continuum eg. my aged relatives can still use stairs but it's a bit more effort now. And "ability" is not yours - you can lose it at any time.
So it's usually a compromise - a fraction of people might see stairs as a shortcut. In general they are much more space/materials efficient than a ramp, cheaper/more reliable than a lift, safer/more convenient than a ladder/fireman's pole. And in many places we can't just build everything on one level.
I now think most people benefit (or at least aren't disadvantaged) by more accessible places - so then it's just down to cost / space (we have finite resources...)
There's often "hidden" benefits from providing for minorities too. Cycling infrastructure can be used by e-scooters etc. and as we know, the more people that use it means that the rest of the road is less congested. Ramps put in place for wheelchair users can also be handy for parents with pushchairs.
Quite. And one of the main beneficiaries of cycle infra (given it's done well and actually effects modal shift) are "drivers" (people walking / not in cars stand to benefit also - if it's not UK "shared use" stuff)!
I wish people at work would stop staring at their smartphones while using stairs. I might have to do some first aid. I try and concentrate, and I'm still not perfect. And stairs are the one thing as I get older that is starting to hurt a bit, just above the knee, only a little bit, but the burn is there. My eyes are getting more shit, but stairs are starting to hurt. Watching those younger bounding up two at a time...
According to Bill Bryson we prefer different height risers ascending and descending, and the general height of a step is a comprise between the two. An unhappy medium.
Also enjoyed Mr. Bryson on stairs (and almost everything) - as it were!
I would wager that more people might cycle if they didn't feel like drivers wanted to kill them on the regular. My partner is petrified of cycling on our roads. She loves cycling though. I'm not sure if I will want my kids cycling on the roads when they are a little older. I would if I knew it was remotely safe and that some sad prick wouldn't put a childs life in danger because they hate anyone on two wheels.
Wasn't deliberately not defending the yellow jersey and letting Carapaz have it on stage three, thereby avoiding all the drug tests, interviews and podium presentations incumbent upon the leader for a day, a perfect example of intelligent racing?
I'm pretty sure the "Taliban" comment would break the councillors' code of conduct.
Yes.
It sounds like a good project. It's a shame the road.cc angle always has to be the negativity, with a view to engagement through winding us up.
The road.cc 'angle', particularly on the live blog, is mostly just trawling and regurgitating what's on other media outlets (in this case, the Wirral Globe), so if there's a negative focus, that's really just reflecting the outlook of the wider media landscape, and their drive to increase 'engagement' through contentiousness.
I know the bin laden family were known for civil engineering, and I think I remember that road building was Osama's in to Afghanistan, but I don't know if the Taliban are really big on road building let alone provision for active travel, especially for girls (and women in general). But it would appear the councillor knows better...