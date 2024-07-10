Are people who want safe cycle lanes the “Active Travel Taliban”? Local Conservative leader brands new cycling scheme “a monumental waste of taxes”; Tadej Pogačar: “Racing intelligently or not at the Tour de France is a nonsense” + more on the live blog

Over the years, cyclists and cycling campaigners have been described in many, often extremely unflattering ways by motorist angry at them for the simple crime of riding on the road or calling for the introduction of safe, protected cycle infrastructure.

So it’s fair to say we’re well used to it by now.

But you know things are starting to get a bit heated and tetchy in the local council chamber when politicians start slinging phrases like ‘the Active Travel Taliban’ about. Yes, really.

That particularly colourful metaphor was the brainchild of Wirral Council Conservative leader Jeff Green, who this week branded the Labour-run local authority’s plans for a continuous protected cycle lane connecting Birkenhead and Liscard as “bonkers”.

The proposed 3.5-mile new cycle lane, which forms phase one of a wider active travel project hoping to link Birkenhead to New Brighton, will, says Wirral Council, “make streets safer for local people and provide high quality facilities for pedestrians and cyclists”, tying into a broader regeneration scheme and helping “deliver a sustainable left bank of the Mersey which includes increased levels of journeys being undertaken by active modes as a key part of the vision”.

Funded by active travel grants awarded to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, a recent Wirral Council environment committee report said that the scheme needed to be delivered between 2027 and 2032, or Wirral could face “losing out on a significant funding opportunity”.

However, speaking after the council’s latest consultation on the project this week, Wirral Conservative leader Jeff Green claimed that the “majority” of residents were “against the scheme”, the Wirral Globe reports.

“In February, I was invited by Cllr. Ian Lewis to meet with him, and the Leader of the Council, and the RNIB and hear their concerns over this proposal,” Green said. “It was clear then that the proposals for so-called floating bus stops and sharing the pedestrianised Liscard Precinct with cyclists is a recipe for disaster.

“Following complaints from local councillors, the Town Hall was forced to re-run the consultation and the results are, frankly, damning.

“The views of residents are clear – this is a monumental waste of taxes. A scheme that does not command the support a majority of the people most affected is not, in my view, viable. Wirral Council does not ‘know best’ – we exist to serve our residents.

“And in spite of the ‘Active Travel Taliban’, residents remain opposed to the loss of parking, pedestrian crossings, and trees that this scheme would require.”

Alright Jeff, tell us what you really think.

Meanwhile, Green’s Conservative colleague Lesley Rennie said the cycle lane “will be a disaster for residents and all road users”.

I think it’s fair to say that Green’s attempt to compare people who want to travel safely on their bikes to Afghanistan’s currently internationally unrecognised government has gone down well on social media…

As local Tories rally YET AGAIN to block/delay local active travel infrastructure, I'm reminded of this key point 💚 https://t.co/CaEXW5n7vI — Cllr Ed Lamb (@edwardlamb) July 9, 2024

“More examples of the Tories being wildly out of touch with reality... ‘the active travel Taliban’?” wrote cycling campaigner Ben on X.

“Active Travel Taliban... haha... I mean, at this point all you can do is laugh and try to move on. There’s no rational discussion to be had,” added Mounsey, who also suggested that Green’s slogan could be used as part of a (frankly ill-advised) T-shirt campaign…

Responding to the local Tory leader’s comments, Ed Lamb, a Green Party councillor for the Wirral, wrote: “As I’ve said at a couple of recent talks, some elected folks just do not ever want this stuff to happen – even if they have voted otherwise in the past!

“They are not serious about regeneration, health, climate, and we are allowed to ignore them.

“On Wirral there is no overall control. Tories often hold a lot of sway on committee items. This one? Let’s hope not…”