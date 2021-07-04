Bike Library scheme gives thousands of people access to bicycles for free

A new scheme that allows people to borrow a bike for free has been launched in Greater Manchester.

Organisations based or working in the city region can bid to Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) for a grant of up to £5,000 to help set up a community

bike library.

These libraries will allow people, who might be unable to afford a new bike, to try cycling for free.

The aim is to encourage people to take advantage of the new cycling routes that are currently being implemented across Greater Manchester.

Transport Commissioner, Chris Boardman said: “Around 75 per cent of households in Greater Manchester do not have access to a bike so this is a big barrier to enabling people to get out there and try travelling sustainably.

“Along with our GM cycle hire scheme which will launch later this year, community bike libraries will offer a genuine alternative to daily car trips.

"These local schemes will help us to create a network of free bikes that are either bought or donated and then maintained by volunteers, available for use by everyone.”

Applications for grants can be made up to (5pm) on Friday 9 July by completing an application form and following the guidance provided in the invitation to apply.

You can find the form, documents and more information on the TfGM Active Travel website.