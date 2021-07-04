Bike Library scheme gives thousands of people access to bicycles for free

A new scheme that allows people to borrow a bike for free has been launched in Greater Manchester.
Organisations based or working in the city region can bid to Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) for a grant of up to £5,000 to help set up a community
bike library.
These libraries will allow people, who might be unable to afford a new bike, to try cycling for free.
The aim is to encourage people to take advantage of the new cycling routes that are currently being implemented across Greater Manchester.
Transport Commissioner, Chris Boardman said: “Around 75 per cent of households in Greater Manchester do not have access to a bike so this is a big barrier to enabling people to get out there and try travelling sustainably.
“Along with our GM cycle hire scheme which will launch later this year, community bike libraries will offer a genuine alternative to daily car trips.
"These local schemes will help us to create a network of free bikes that are either bought or donated and then maintained by volunteers, available for use by everyone.”
Applications for grants can be made up to (5pm) on Friday 9 July by completing an application form and following the guidance provided in the invitation to apply.
You can find the form, documents and more information on the TfGM Active Travel website.
In fact nationally collected tax also contributes towards local roads: 52% comes from council tax, 17% from retained business rates and 31% from...
Are you suggesting that there is a clue to the lines we should read between in the road layout? Looking on google maps I see a shared path/cycle...
That sounds good. When's it on?
Slight restructuring to yesterday's points. They recorded the KOM atop Mont Saxonnex incorrectly. Quintana and Woods weren't in the original...
We need an awareness campaign with regards to 'road tax'. I expect most non-cyclists don't understand it and simply use it as a reason to expect...
BB had heart arrhythmia, which IIRC was a result of contracting rheumatic fever as a child....
I'd be a bit concerned that my Hope Tech 3 E4s might not make it all the way down...
It doesn't really meet any criteria for being defamatory, so your concern for vthejk is kind but misplaced....
Being required to make restitution for financial loss is not punishment.
Yet another reason, as if needed, that: ...