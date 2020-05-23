Bike Is Best: UK bike industry to launch major campaign to get people cycling as bike sales soar

Leading cycling brands, retailers and organisations are launching a new joint campaign to show the UK public that #BikeIsBest and to inspire people to take up cycling.

The campaign will centre on a film designed to promote behaviour change, questioning why the nation would revert to other forms of transport as it emerges from the COVID-19 lockdown.

The film’s protagonist returns to “normal” in search of so-called freedom, only to be met by crowded trains, traffic jams and endless waiting.

The campaign explores what could happen if we were to choose a better future by cycling, highlighting that according to the Department for Transport (DfT) 68 per cent of UK car journeys are under five miles (Source DfT, 2017).

The #BikeIsBest campaign, which is backed by Cycling UK, Sustrans, British Cycling and London Cycling Campaign, has already seen a number of major companies pledge support, including Beeline, Beryl, Bikmo, Brompton Bicycle, Canyon UK, Chain Reaction Cycles, Cyclescheme, Cycling Sports Group, Frog Bikes, Havebike, Hiplok, HotChillee, Human Race, Islabikes, Le Col, Muc-Off, ProViz, Pure Electric, See.Sense, Schwalbe UK, Specialized UK, The Bicycle Society, Wahoo, Wiggle and Yellow Jersey Cycling Insurance.

The campaign is being coordinated by Fusion Media. Other interested companies and organisations can get involved by emailing hello [at] fusion-media.co.uk

Founder and CEO Adam Tranter said: “The industry has a once in a generation opportunity to reach an entirely new audience of potential cyclists and to show off the very best the bike has to offer.

“We need to continue to influence the implementation of high-quality cycling infrastructure in our towns and cities but we also need to present cycling as the obvious solution to many problems, in its most open, attractive and enticing form.

“Our campaign film will do this, helping grow the opportunity for the industry and provide partners with valuable qualitative research on potential new customers.

“If that wasn’t enough, the campaign will help millions of people see the transformative benefits of cycling.”

Sir Chris Hoy said: “It’s been great to see so many children and families enjoying cycling and hear about little ones learning to ride for the first time too.

“I’ve really enjoyed the time I’ve been able to spend with my children on our bikes. Cycling brings so many long term benefits, both for our health and the environment, so I’d actively encourage everyone to give it a go – whether it’s riding to work, for exercise or just for fun.”

Bike sales are currently booming. (They’re the new toilet paper, according to some.)

The Guardian reports that some independent bike shops are working through the night to cope with demand for new bike builds and maintenance jobs.

Early indications from a survey by the Bicycle Association are of a surge in bike sales of more than 50 per cent in April, while sales of new bikes on eBay have reportedly tripled.