Golfer Rory McIlroy is "a bona fide Peloton stud"

Not our words; the words of Golf Digest. They know a lot more about Rory McIlroy than we do and – we’ve got to be honest – they know the ins and outs of the bike produced by excessively-litigious purveyor of sexist adverts, Peloton, better than us too.
Golf Digest’s piece is based on a tweet that showed an unnamed golfer’s power output during a 45-minute session on a Peloton bike.
For reasons that are not entirely clear, they figured it was McIlroy and they asked him and he confirmed that it was.
Their article dwells on the number of kilojoules and the Peloton ranking, neither of which mean a great deal to us.
The power output though – that’s a number we can wrap our heads around. Averaging 354 watts for 45 minutes is unarguably good.
McIlroy’s weight is variously listed as 70-73kg, which would mean W/kg of 4.8 to 5 for that session.
Pro riders can typically achieve 6 W/kg for around an hour, so McIlroy’s not in this territory, but his effort would still put him above the majority of club riders.
Alberto Contador reveals power data from his Tour de France-winning days
But there’s an asterisk. Questioned about his effort, McIlroy said he thought the bike, “was a little juiced.”
Expanding on this, he said: “So I did that the Monday after Riviera in the hotel I was staying at in Santa Monica.
“My bike at home, I can sort of get on the Peloton, and I can sit in the saddle at like a 50 resistance at like 90 – like a 90 cadence – and just sort of bang that out for 45 minutes or an hour.
“But 50 resistance on this bike felt really easy, so I sort of cranked it up. So I’d say that was a little juiced.”
McIlroy says he rides his Peloton two to three times per week.
“It makes me earn my dinners,” he said.
Wind, Rain, Crashes, World wide pandemics, Selling TDG before he finally goes on a break... I love Paris/Nice.
That’s not representative of Australian humour. That’s just representative of the kind of pigswill that happens when YouTube gives everyone a...
"The Program" is a movie definitely worth a watch if you haven't seen it, charing the rise and fall of Mr Armstrong.. Ben Foster is very good in...
I think that's overly paranoid and there is pretty much no-one in the country who can guarantee what happens next. Thats only even feasible if...
Not as svelte looking but they do one called the Wiiz with similar semi-side entry functionality although wrapping round the bottle a little...
Id be buying shares in Zwift at this point!
It doesn't have any freakin brakes either!
Civilised behaviour is on the decrease,in line with the deterioration with the discipline of children; I'm ex-Army and discipline is the number one...
Like several people I have regularly used this bridge. It is narrow and my opinion not suited for dual use so to get off my bike for 15 seconds max...
Like shutting down parliment, not the main chamber of course, stonking majority there, that doesn't matter....