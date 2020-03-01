UCI chief: Impact of coronavirus on cycle sport could be “huge”

David Lappartient says that the impact of coronavirus on cycle sport could be “huge.” The UCI president’s comments come ahead of a decision reportedly being made tomorrow as to whether Italian races including Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo can go ahead, while some riders, team staff and journalists remain in lockdown at hotels in the United Arab Emirates after suspected coronavirus cases at the UAE Tour.

Speaking to journalists at the track cycling world championships, which concluded in Berlin today, Lappartient said that it would be difficult to reschedule races such as Strade Bianche if they are cancelled.

“It depends,” he said. “At the moment the calendar is full, if you want to relocate races it’s much later in the season and you won’t have races in November or December.”

Lappartient said the UCI was in contact with UAE Tour organisers RCS Sport, who also own races including Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo, all due to take place next month, as well as the Giro d’Italia.

With Italy the European country most affected by coronavirus, there are serious concerns that those races may have to be cancelled.

Speaking of the UAE Tour, where to Italian team staff members were reported to have tested positive for the virus – later, it was confirmed that they did not have it – Lappartient said: “What was a bit surprising was that we had a press release that said there were two positive cases for coronavirus and it doesn’t seem that, finally, they were positives.

“There is nothing we [the UCI] can do really except to follow the local authorities,” he continued.

He said thar the potential ramifications for the current cycling season were “huge” but, putting the situation into context, added: “It’s a danger for the economy worldwide, not just for the sport.

“Sport is just one part of this. You can see the first effects on the economy already.”

In the meantime, social media posts confirm that some teams and support staff, as well as representatives of the media, remain under lockdown at their hotels in the United Arab Emirates, where the UAE Tour was cancelled on Thursday with two stages remaining.

Today, Tom Van Damme, president of the Belgian cycling federation and who heads the UCI’s road commission, suggested that a decision would be made tomorrow over whether the March races in Italy could take place.

“We can’t yet say whether the races have officially been cancelled,” he said, according to a report on RBTF.

“It’s too early for that, but the teams are being kept informed. An official decision will no doubt be made on Monday.

“RCS can only speak as an organiser, and it’s the public authorities that are dealing with it and will make the decision.

“Many members of RCS’s staff have been kept in the United Arab Emirates,” he added.

“The question remains whether they can return to Italy in time, but I repeat, it is too early to say whether or not these races will take place.”