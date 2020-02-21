Back to news
news
Competitions

#MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Win some snazzy socks

Another chance to win with Decathlon
by Liam Cahill
Fri, Feb 21, 2020 15:52
0

It's Friday and that means that the weekend is here and with it comes another chance to bag yourself a pair of cycling socks from Decathlon.

If you're planning on getting out on the bike this weekend then make sure you remember to enter our #MyCyclingWeekend competition over on Instagram.

The prize up for grabs for the best photo is a pair of snazzy cycling socks from Decathlon and being in with a chance of winning is very easy.

To enter, all you need to do is grab a photo from your weekend ride and upload it to Instagram using #MyCyclingWeekend in your caption.

While you're on Insta, be sure to give @DecathlonUK_Cycling a follow.

We'll pick a winner on Monday. If you need a little inspiration, check out some brilliant entries from last week below.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coffee stop on windy commute

A post shared by Claire Geary (@mscgeary) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Canadians abroad - out for a rip. 🇪🇸

A post shared by T O | S O C I A B L E (@torontosociable) on

my cycling weekend
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments