Marco Pantani, who in 1998 became the last rider to win the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in the same year, would have turned 50 today, with Bianchi, the brand he rode to those victories, among those paying tribute to il Pirata today.

Many fans of Pantani, who died on St Valentine’s Day 2004, consider his greatest stage victory to have come in the following year’s Giro d’Italia on Stage 15 to Santuario di Oropa, near Biella in Piedmont.

Wearing the race leader’s maglia rosa, Pantani suffered a mechanical with around 10 kilometres to go, costing him half a minute to his rivals for the overall, including Team Polti’s Ivan Gotti.

What happened next was one of Pantani’s greatest exploits, as Bianchi recounted last year when it released a special edition of its Specialissima frameset to mark the 20th anniversary.

“Assisted by his teammates of the Mercatone Uno-Bianchi squad, Pantani regained contact with the leaders, before flying past them and forging onto the finish line alone – winning the stage and setting the fastest ever time on the climb to Santuario di Oropa," Bianchi said.

“It was perhaps his greatest performance, but he crossed the line without celebrating – believing there must still be some riders ahead.”

There weren’t, and Pantani also triumphed on the Alpe di Pompeago and at the Madonna del Ghisallo on Stages 19 and 20 and seemed destined to retain his title.

Ahead of the start of the following day’s penultimate stage, however, he was thrown off the race due to a haematocrit count beyond the permitted threshold (this being before a test for EPO had been formulated). Gotti went on to take the overall title.

In 2015, prosecutors suggested that the Camorra had been responsible for switching Pantani’s blood samples before the start of the stage, claiming the Naples-based criminal organisation allegedly set to face huge losses on illegal gambling should he have won the overall, although the case was subsequently closed by a judge.

Here's video of the Oropa climb from that 1999 Giro d’Italia stage – the commentary is in Italian, and even if you don’t speak the language, it adds to the excitement.