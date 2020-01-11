Deceuninck - Quick-Step has come up with a “manifesto of changes” aimed at reducing its environmental impact. The Belgian team, which is supporting a reforestation project near Mont Ventoux, says its ultimate goal is to become carbon neutral.

“Recently there have been almost daily stories in the news speaking about our environment and how it is evolving,” said marketing and communication manager Alessandro Tegner.

“Compared to many other sports, cycling has a unique relationship with the environment in that it is our stadium and like any stadium it needs to be cared for and looked after.

“As a team we travel thousands of miles every year and expend a large amount of energy, so we have to take our share of the responsibility. We see this as a long-term process of educating and changing habits and it is not about just one thing.

“Like everything we do as a team, we want this to be about everybody getting involved: the riders, staff, sponsors, supporters and those around us at races and events. It will not happen overnight, but if we all do our little bit, the benefits will be long lasting.”

The move is part of the team’s #itsstartswithus sustainability campaign which will see it work with independent consultants CO2logic towards its carbon neutral goal.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step has calculated its current carbon footprint to be 1,288 tons of CO2, which it says “is the equivalent of driving a car 179 times around the world, or 539 return flights between Brussels and New York.”

The amount of forestation required to capture this amount of CO2 equates to around 3,099 football pitches.

The team’s manifesto of changes includes:

• Reducing the usage of plastic in the next two years and increasing recycling

• Creating consciousness and networking among the team’s partners / suppliers

• Promoting selling of recycled product through the team’s digital platform

• Encouraging fans and partner staff to travel more by bike

• Reducing energy consumption at headquarters

• Dividing and recycling waste and using biodegradable products as much as possible

• Promoting the culture of recycling and reduce littering

• Educating riders and staff to respect the environment

• Offsetting remaining CO2 emissions by supporting certified climate projects

Antoine Geerinckx, the founder and manager of CO2logic, commented: “We are very pleased with the Deceuninck-Quick-Step climate engagement and collaboration. This will set an example for all sports.

“Cycling is a beautiful and originally low-carbon sport that brings people around the world together. Unfortunately, due to the travelling requirements CO2 is emitted into the atmosphere.

“Together we will keep calculating and reducing the team’s climate impact through daily actions and by supporting certified climate projects.”

The team has so far committed to two carbon offset schemes. The first is a project to provide and install a safe water supply to the Kaliro District in Uganda.

As well as the humanitarian benefits to installing the supply, the project will tackle and reverse deforestation in the area. Having a supply of safe water through boreholes will also negate the need to have water delivered, thus reducing a current reliance on heavy goods vehicles and the burning of wood to boil the water.

The second offset scheme, in cooperation with CO2logic, is sited near Mont Ventoux where Centre Régional de la Propriété Forestière is engaged in conservation and reforestation projects.

The area is increasingly known as a habitat for wolves, an animal associated with the team’s ‘Wolf Pack’ branding, with the increased forest area giving them a larger area in which to roam.