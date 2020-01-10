Home
All today's news from the site and beyond.....
gino main.PNG

Welcome to Friday's live blog, with Jack Sexty, Simon MacMichael and the rest of the team. 

news
cycling
live blog
road.cc live blog
Live blog: 

10/01/2020, 08:37

Gino D'Acampagnolo?

gino 3

Well actually, Gino was probably the only one not using the famous Italian groupset as he headed out with Treviglio locals who were kitted out in vintage kit and Bianchi bikes, while he rode one of their new Aria e-bike models in jeans and a shirt. 

gino 2

Treviglio is the location of Bianchi's famous headquarters, and the convicted house burglar-turned TV chef paid a visit to the factory as part of his new ITV series, 'Gino's Italian Escape'. He also stopped by Milan to check out some cocktail bars, and we were also treated to footage of D'Acampo licking a huge wooden stirring spoon used to whip up fresh Stracciatella gelato in Bergamo. 

10/01/2020, 09:06

Mud biker?

It's true that 'road cyclist' is largely a more accurate description, unless you're a mountain biker who genuinely rides up and down mountains. As a regular Bristol and Bath railway path commuter, I am now a proud path biker... 

10/01/2020, 08:30

That pontoon might need extending a bit?

Unless the Belgian national cyclocross championships have now introduced a swim section, either the course or this map may need a redesign...

10/01/2020, 09:29

Unfortunate...

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 