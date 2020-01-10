Well actually, Gino was probably the only one not using the famous Italian groupset as he headed out with Treviglio locals who were kitted out in vintage kit and Bianchi bikes, while he rode one of their new Aria e-bike models in jeans and a shirt.

Treviglio is the location of Bianchi's famous headquarters, and the convicted house burglar-turned TV chef paid a visit to the factory as part of his new ITV series, 'Gino's Italian Escape'. He also stopped by Milan to check out some cocktail bars, and we were also treated to footage of D'Acampo licking a huge wooden stirring spoon used to whip up fresh Stracciatella gelato in Bergamo.