10/01/2020, 08:37
Gino D'Acampagnolo?
Well actually, Gino was probably the only one not using the famous Italian groupset as he headed out with Treviglio locals who were kitted out in vintage kit and Bianchi bikes, while he rode one of their new Aria e-bike models in jeans and a shirt.
Treviglio is the location of Bianchi's famous headquarters, and the convicted house burglar-turned TV chef paid a visit to the factory as part of his new ITV series, 'Gino's Italian Escape'. He also stopped by Milan to check out some cocktail bars, and we were also treated to footage of D'Acampo licking a huge wooden stirring spoon used to whip up fresh Stracciatella gelato in Bergamo.
10/01/2020, 09:06
Mud biker?
Why do we call ourselves mountain bikers when the majority of us have never been down a mountain....I’m going to call myself a gentle slope biker from now on. #mtb #mtbtalk
— Andy (@Andyfragglemtb) January 9, 2020
It's true that 'road cyclist' is largely a more accurate description, unless you're a mountain biker who genuinely rides up and down mountains. As a regular Bristol and Bath railway path commuter, I am now a proud path biker...
10/01/2020, 08:30
That pontoon might need extending a bit?
Here's the map of the Belgian #CXNATS venue and track. pic.twitter.com/H9M70NiPMv
— Bill Schieken | CXHAIRS Media (@CXHairs) January 9, 2020
Unless the Belgian national cyclocross championships have now introduced a swim section, either the course or this map may need a redesign...
10/01/2020, 09:29
Unfortunate...
Another cyclist with their eyes closed pic.twitter.com/EXEALJDKzG
— Thos Major (@ThosMajor) January 9, 2020