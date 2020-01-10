On training camp... or maybe not No really, I am pic.twitter.com/HpvyFik1W6 — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) January 10, 2020

His tweet doesn't exactly settle the matter, but it looks like Froome has joined his teammates on a new training camp, less than a week after reports from Italy claimed he had left another camp early.

The report in Bicisport magazine quoted Team Ineos' sports director Dario Cioni as saying, "“He is not well and who knows if he will recover?”; however Froome responded via his Twitter account saying that his recovery is in fact going well.

Whether he will make it to the Tour de France in 2020 remains to be seen, but this photo is certainly promising. On another note, is this the Ineos away strip or does this indicate a complete departure from the blood red and black kit of 2019?