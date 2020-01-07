January’s a time of year when many people sign up for the gym – and among those to do so this year is Scottish trials ace Danny MacAskill, if his latest full-length video is to be believed.

The Red Bull-sponsored rider pokes his head around the doors of the weights room and a spin class – ‘No thanks’, says his expression – before heading into the main gym and running through through his full repertoire of tricks, to the backing of Proclaimers song I’m On My Way.

Pressing into service all manner of gym equipment, it’s reminiscent of his 2013 film Imaginate, which saw a mini-sized MacAskill perform his stunts in a playroom complete with oversized building blocks and toy soldiers.

Speaking of his latest edit, MacAskill said: “It’s fair to say that gyms aren’t really my natural habitat!

“I take my hat off to people who go every day to stay in shape, as I much prefer to hop on my bike and keep myself fit that way.

“We wanted this video to be a reminder to all those looking to get fit in 2020, that you don’t have to be miserable, there’s plenty of fun ways to hit your fitness goals. For me, it has and will probably always be my bike.”