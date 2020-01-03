The Shropshire Star reports that 'road racer' Nick Morris is calling for Shropshire's highways to be sorted out properly after numerous friends have damaged bikes and sustained injuries.

Morris said: "There have been a few lads who have come off on the roads around here. There was one who hit one in front of him and broke his arm. Then two people went into the back of him.

"The state of the roads is pretty horrific really. It's pretty easy to get punctures and broken wheels. There's potholes and broken tarmac in a lot of places. We kind of know the roads around here so know where most of the bad areas are. But we do still have to point them out to each other.

"Riding at night now is a no-no because you just can't see them. And they're not ones that you can just hit and get away with it. They're not just going to puncture your tyre or break your wheel, you're going to come off."