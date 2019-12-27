The big question about today’s near miss is whether it was actually a miss at all or whether there was in fact a bit of contact.

Adrian was riding home along the A38 near Aztec West, Bristol, shortly after 5pm on December 18, when a van joined from a slip lane.

“At first the van appeared to be slowing down to pull in behind me, so I adjusted my speed, at which point – even though he was looking at me – he accelerated hard towards me.

“I pretty much braced myself for impact and then he (and swerved at the last second.

“After the junction, I pulled left and slowed down. He then overtook me, avoided eye contact and drove off.

“I was wearing a hi-vis jacket and had two rear lights, two front lights and also some frame LEDs (it was nearly Christmas after all), yet even looking right at me, he still seemed to fail to see me.”

The movement when both cyclist and driver swerve seems quite sharp in the video and Adrian thinks there may even have been contact.

“It was so close. I was watching them over my shoulder and thought, there is no way I can avoid this. The video sounds like there was contact too, I wonder now if there was some contact because my wheel is now misaligned and I had cleaned and checked the bike a few days earlier.”

