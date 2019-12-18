You're probably thinking about buying gifts for others in this, the season of goodwill... but looking ahead, if you're in need of a bike-shaped present for yourself in the new year then you can try out some of the best out there at our Bike Live demo day on the 25th April 2020!

Book your tickets for Bike Live 2020 here

After a hugely successful 2019, there really was no option but to head back to the West Midlands for 2020 along with a whole host of brands offering you the chance to try before you buy. These opportunities don't come around very often - especially with online-only brands such as Canyon who have again confirmed their Bike Live attendance - so you can really make the most of the ticket price, which is just £18 for as much riding as you like between 9.30am-4.30pm on the day.

Cannock Chase and its surrounding areas offers ideal terrain for any kind of riding you want, with a 5km test circuit on quiet country lanes for roadies plus excellent mountain bike and dirt trails for putting mtb's, gravel bikes and e-bikes to the test. Whatever you want to try there will be bikes and riding for you, making Bike Live the perfect place to try before you buy.

As always delicious food and drinks will be available to purchase in the event village, and Cannock Visitor Centre and cafe is a great place for all the family to visit. Everyone who attends will get a free goody bag with some stunning swag included from our event partners, and the road.cc team will be there to greet you at the registration zone. Here's the full address for your Sat Nav/GPS if you're riding...

Penkridge Bank Road

Staffordshire

WS15 2UA

Already confirmed are Giant, Liv, Canyon and Cube, with plenty more brands announced between now and Saturday 25th April. Look out for a full list of bikes and sizes that will be available a few weeks before the big day, and don't forget to pick up your tickets HERE nice and early because they're in short supply... see you in April folks!