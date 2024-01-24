Ere Research Genus II CL45 wheelset

The Ere Research Genus II CL45 wheels combine the characteristics that most riders strive for in a set of carbon wheels, including lower weight, claims for improved aerodynamics, and outstanding stability even in strong winds. I had an issue with inflating one tyre, but all the others went on fine, though the lack of tubeless valves is poor for a wheelset at this price. Despite that, they look like serious contenders for our best road bike wheels buyer's guide.

> Buy now: Ere Research Genus II CL45 for £1,399 from Ere Research

I did the majority of testing with a set of Ere Research Genus Pro CCX Skinwall tyres (full review to come) – a race-orientated design with a 320tpi cotton casing.

The wheels were certainly put to the test from the start, with a Met Office yellow warning for wind forecasting gusts of more than 80kph. It was a baptism of fire, and they came out with flying colours. Even during the strongest gusts on open ground and other areas where wind can be a factor, such as gateways in hedges, they were stable and I never felt uncomfortable or pushed off course.

Wheel stability is not an area manufacturers tend to make claims, possibly because it is difficult to test and measure, yet it is one of the most important factors for riders in the real world. I believe these wheels are more stable than many others I have tested, even those with lower rim heights.

Ere claims the wheelset has "optimal aerodynamics", but makes no claims or measurements for performance benefits, and even if it did, it's not something I could verify without a wind tunnel. They don't feel slow, and I believe the stability that gives you confidence to go faster in all conditions will make them faster than some less stable wheels with aerodynamic claims.

The wheelset felt stiff and responsive while climbing or pushing hard, despite having a relatively low spoke count of 21 both front and rear. The freehub has a 10-degree engagement with a star ratchet mechanism, and while there are freehubs with faster engagement, I had no issues with it feeling slow for regular road riding. There is some freehub noise, but it is nowhere near as noisy as some; it's similar to DT Swiss hubs.

Build & specification

As their name suggests, the Genus II CL45s have a 45mm-deep carbon rim, which is typical for all-around use. The dimensions are comparable with many other modern alternatives, with a 21mm internal and a 30mm exterior width. This isn't as wide as some, such as the Specialized Rapide CLX wheelset at 35mm and the Cannondale HollowGram R45 at 32mm, though the Genus II CL45 does share certain design aspects with that pair, such as a rim shape that curves out slightly from the tyre bead area.

The rim is made for external spoke nipples, which will likely relieve mechanics everywhere should they ever need to replace any or adjust the tension.

Internally, the rims have a hooked profile and are tubeless compatible, and arrive with tubeless tape installed.

Both the front and rear wheels have 21 spokes laced in a 2:1 arrangement, with straight-pull Sapim CX-Ray aero spokes and black aluminium nipples. Ere also makes a CL45-R model that features Aeris PLT carbon spokes and costs an extra £100.

The alloy hubs have a Center Lock disc brake attachment and can be supplied with Shimano HG, SRAM XD-R, or Campagnolo freehubs with 36T star ratchet design, all at the same price point. That covers practically all drivetrain options for road riders.

Tyre installation

I tested the wheelset with various tyres, including Schwalbe Pro Ones, Continental GP5000S TLs, and Pirelli P Zero Race TLRs, as well as the Genus Pro CCX Skinwalls. All of these fitted easily, needing just a single tyre lever at the most.

The only tyre I had any problem with was the tubeless-ready Vittoria Corsa PRO Control. This was slack, going on without needing any tyre levers, but wouldn't inflate, even with a compressor.

One disappointment is that the wheelsets do not come with tubeless valves. Many tubeless-compatible wheelsets include valves, which can ensure that the valves fit the rim and provide smoother inflation. Ere manufactures its own valves but doesn't specify if these are required, simply that the valve length must be at least 60mm.

Weight & value

Ere states that the wheelset weighs 1,376g; our test set weighed 1,425g with tubeless tape. Despite weighing a bit more than claimed, they are light compared with other wheelsets around this price (and higher). The Cannondale HollowGram R45s mentioned earlier weighed 1,780g, while the Corima Essentia 40, with hookless rim construction, weighed 1,684g.

Stu was impressed with the Deda Elementi RS4DB, which weighs 75g less but costs £400 more.

If weight isn't an issue, there are plenty of cheaper options, such as the impressive Just Riding Along Mahi Mahi Cores for just £700. These may have some compromises, but the real-world differences will be minimal for many.

Closer in price, the Roval Rapide CL II wheelset that Nick praised is just £100 more, and Roval was among the first brands to use a wider exterior rim, claiming aerodynamic benefits. Factoring in having to buy tubeless valves for the Genus II R45 wheels, the price gets even closer.

Conclusion

While cheaper wheels are available, the total package here is still impressive, with a low weight that few carbon wheelsets can match, a responsive feel, and a great look. They really impressed with their stable and confident feel, even in the strongest winds, and I believe this might result in more speed, in more scenarios, than aerodynamic performance alone. But, please, could we have some tubeless valves?

Verdict

Great all-round wheelset with low weight and impressive stability in all wind conditions

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website