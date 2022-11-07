road.cc Recommends updated with the addition of 17 brilliant products

road.cc recommends is back and this month’s show is packed with a whopping 17 brilliant products. We’ve got the latest tech from Garmin, carbon components, clothing that offers insane value for money and two of the best buys on the market now.

But before we take a closer look, here’s a full list of what made the grade:

Quoc Chelsea Boots - £180

Cannondale Precise Floor Pump - £55

Van Rysel Men’s Mid-Season Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Jersey Racer - £54.99

Endura Women’s Pro SL S/S Jersey - £89.99

Vittoria Corsa N.Ext tyre - £64.99

Camelchops Mr.Heckles handlebar bag - £75

Zwift Hub smart trainer - £449

Osprey Metron 24 - £140

Van Rysel Men's Long-Sleeved Road Cycling Summer Jersey Racer Ultralight - £44.99

Crono CR1 Carbon Road Shoes - £223.20

Prime Primavera 44 Carbon Disc - £899.99

Prestacycle TorqRatchet PRO Deluxe - £59.99

Orro Terra C 105 Di2 2023 - £2,999.99

Dawn To Dusk Kaptive 14 cage - £59.99

Van Rysel Road Cycling Jersey Racer - £44.99

Garmin Edge 1040 Solar - £629.99

Showers Pass Spring Classic Jacket - £249

The Vittoria Corsa N.Ext tyres are a durable yet fast-rolling option that grip harder than you might expect. They're lighter than the regular Corsa Control tyres and come at a cheaper price point than many of their rivals, the result of which places them firmly among the best road bike tyres out there.

According to Vittoria, the Corsa N.Ext was designed for the everyday rider and to fill the gap between the Pro Competition and Advanced Training tyre categories. So they’re going to be ideal for those of you who either save your best tyres for events and races, or people that want a fast tyre at a more sensible price point.

The Quoc Chelsea boots are a comfortable, practical and stylish take on casual cycling footwear. If you want cycling shoes that look good down the pub or at work, and function well for strolling around town or dashing through traffic, these are for you.

We'd even add these to the Adidas VeloSamba as the only cycling shoes that you can actually call fashionable.

Shoes like this do have some actual requirements. They’ve got to be good for flat pedals, good for clipless pedals and good for walking about in. Thankfully they work really well out of the box for riding flat and clipless pedals. Just don’t put them on for the first time before a long hike as they do need some breaking in.

CamelChops is a bag brand that usually reviews very well and the Mr Heckles bar bag is no different with reviewer Suvi rating the fit on smaller bars, the quality and the fully customisable colours.

Made up in Scotland, it can hold six litres of cargo, is made of waterproof 1000D Cordura material and features one large main compartment, an internal pocket and a YKK Aquaguard zipper pocket at the front. A semi-rigid base helps it to hold its shape.

Most bar bags are either under five litres or above 10 litres, so this one is a great mid-range offering. The roll-top closure means there’s a lot of flexibility in the size of the bag, too, making it suitable for commuting, bikepacking or just a long day ride.

Beyond the products, our monthly YouTube show covers some other great content. This month, we see a new segment make its first appearance. Casual Corner is all about celebrating some of the best streetwear from cycling brands. So check that out if you’re looking for a bit of fashion advice. Jamie and Liam also provide some quality buying advice, with lights being the topic this month. Timely.

And rounding out the show, Dave takes us on a recommended route before we reveal our product of the month.