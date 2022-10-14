The Dawn To Dusk Kaptive 14 Cage has to be the last word in waterbottle retention over the most extreme terrain. It's the strongest cage in its all-carbon range, so if you don't want to lose your bottle, look no further.

Buy the Dawn To Dusk Kaptive 14 for £59.99 from Multisport Distribution

Dawn To Dusk's focus on high-grip carbon cages for off-road use grew out of the designs it perfected over many years for triathlon use under its sister brand, XLAB.

The Kaptive 14 is essentially the same as the Gorilla XT cage, though the Kaptive has a less logo-emblazoned finish, but they both have the same spec and same price. Triathletes often carry water in cages hanging off the saddle rails – a location more prone to bouncing around than a cage mounted on the bike frame's main triangle.

Put two bottles in the same place and you have a lot of mass bouncing around. In a sport hyper-focused on the tiniest performance advantages, losing a bottle in the middle of what could be a 180km ride and thereby disrupting your fuelling/hydration plans doesn't bear thinking about.

Hence XLAB developed its Gorilla XT cage, and Dusk To Dawn saw an opportunity to bring the same extreme grip benefits to off-road cycling. Frame-mounted cages can be subject to similar loads and if you're travelling long distances over variable terrain, you also need to take care not to lose what might be the only clean or available water for many miles around.

The Kaptive 14 is identical in design to the Kaptive 10 Cage – the extra strength coming from (I guess) a bit more carbon – it's about 10% heavier at 47g. It has the same 4K carbon weave construction, six grip arms, 3mm-thick base, 5mm-deep hook and angled top edges. The angled edges mean it's pretty easy to slot your bottle in the cage, but if your frame size limits access this isn't the cage for you.

I tested the Kaptive 14 using a variety of bottles from new to very-well-worn – the 14lb grip strength was always met and sometimes considerably exceeded, one bottle requiring 20lb of force to remove. To put this in context, most normal cages require more like 3-5lb to get the bottle out. In short, the Kaptive 14 is on a different planet to pretty much every other cage out there. And Dawn To Dusk back this up with a five-year warranty, for peace of mind.

The extra grip strength isn't that noticeable from a user-arm-strength-required perspective – you're talking the amount of force required to pick up about 6kg. Maybe at the end of a very long day you might perceive that as being difficult, but during most rides you're more likely to pat yourself on the back that you chose to keep your bottle safe.

As I mentioned in my review of the Kaptive 10 cage, in a year's use over very rough terrain I never lost a bottle – so is the Kaptive 14 a case of overkill? Maybe. I guess it depends on what level of insurance you're looking for.

Dusk To Dawn says the Kaptive 14 is optimised for positioning beneath your bike's downtube, just in front of the bottom bracket. I rode a number of bikepacking trips during testing with 750ml bottles in that position and they didn't budge an inch. Using a metal Elite cage in the same position, I always used a strap for security.

Not having to faff with a strap makes re-watering easier, and there's also one thing fewer to forget to reattach – somewhere between Dalwhinnie and Kinloch Laggan there's a lovely orange Voile mini strap waiting beside a burn to be found. Even more importantly, if you're using that location to hold a tool canister the extra grip strength will be peace of mind.

Value and rivals

As with the Kaptive 10, I ask 'what price security?' A penny off £60 is a very large sum of money for a bottle cage. Comparisons remain with the SKS Pure Carbon bottle cage. When he tested it, Stu found it grippy enough, but I very much doubt the SKS comes close to the Kaptive 14's grip.

John reviewed the Topeak Shuttle Cage X, which costs even more at £66.99, weighs about the same as the SKS cage, but as with the SKS there's no grip force claimed.

The only real competition from a security point of view then is from Dawn To Dusk itself and its previously mentioned Kaptive 10 cage. Do you need more grip than the Kaptive 10 affords? If you're carrying bottles inside your frame, I'd say probably not – again my experience of a year's bashing about the Highlands with not a single hint of movement would say that's plenty.

But if you want to carry a heavy bottle outside the frame, in a more-horizontal position where the cage's mouth is oriented so that gravity is less your friend and ejection is more likely, then the Kaptive 14 might be just the ticket.

Verdict

Possibly the grippiest cage out there, for when you need to really hang on to your bottles.

