feature
Buying

road.cc Recommends episode 8 is live! Check out our new monthly YouTube show

Becca and Liam are back with another monthly round-up of the best reviewed products to have come through road.cc towers. It was a bumper month for bikes with Ribble, Cube, Fairlight and Vitus all making the cut. PLUS the usual buying advice, cafe, and rou
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Oct 04, 2021 13:06
road.cc Recommends is up and running, with another set of exceptional products added this week to complete our September selection. That means it's time for the road.cc Recommends YouTube show to talk about them in more depth, and it's now live on our YouTube channel!

Fairlight Cycles Faran 2.0 RCCR

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the top-rated products that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out. Here is the list of products that made the grade with links to their reviews:

Assos UMA GT Wind Jacket
BeElite Chamois Cream
Boardman Carbon Cycle Shoes
CamelChops Blimp 2.0 handlebar bag
Cube Reaction Hybrid Performance 500 (2021)
dhb Blok Bib Short
Fairlight Cycles Faran 2.0
Prime Race Computer Mount
Ribble Endurance AL e Enthusiast Shimano 105 2021
Santini Redux Istinto Women's Bib Shorts
Santini Redux Stamina Women’s Gilet
Silca Synergetic Drip Lube
Vitus Substance CRS-2 2021

How to clean and lube your chain 07

For this month’s detailed buying advice, Tech Editor Mat Brett talks us through the seemingly endless choice of chain lube. 

It's not just the latest and greatest gear we recommend on the show either, as we bring you our Coffee Stop of the Month and another epic Recommended Route which includes the brilliantly named 'burnt dick hill'.

> See the route on ​Komoot here

For our coffee joint, we're heading to The Old Library Cafe in Waterfoot for plenty of coffee and cake. If you're in the Manchester area, it's well worth a visit.

Watch the show in the video above, and head over to our YouTube channel for more road.cc vids. See you next month for episode 9!

recommends
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

