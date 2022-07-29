Hottest bikes of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

The 2022 Tour de France Femmes is a momentous step for cycling as a whole and it brings some of the best riders into the public eye along with some very fancy bikes. Here is our pick of the nicest bikes in this year’s race.

We finally have a women’s Tour de France that goes some way to doing justice to the athletic abilities of the women’s pro peloton and while there is still room for improvement regarding the duration of the race, we’re happy, for now, that the biggest race in the world has a proper platform for women’s racing.

The Tour de France Femmes also gives us a chance to have a look at some of the nicest bikes on the market.

Scott Foil - Team DSM

The first bike here is one that really caught our eye on the morning of stage 2. With Lorena Wibels sprinting to victory on stage 1, the DSM mechanics got busy building her this stunning special-edition gold Scott Foil.

The bike is the latest Scott Foil model which is claimed to be quite a bit faster than the old model as well as being lighter, stiffer and comfier too.

DSM is a Shimano-sponsored team so it’s a full Dura-Ace R9200 groupset for Wibels. The shifting is semi-wireless and Shimano has bumped things up to 12-speed, giving a very wide-range 11-30T cassette and pairing this with 54/40T chainrings.

The chainset is the latest power meter model from Shimano and attached to the cranks are Dura-Ace pedals.

The wheels are the latest Dura-Ace C60 and DSM is running a tubeless setup with Vittoria Corsa C2.0 TLR tyres.

> Read our first ride review of the Scott Foil here

Ribble Endurance SLR - Le Col Wahoo

(Zac William/SWPix.com)

The Ribble Endurance SLR of Le Col-Wahoo might not be decked out in the latest and greatest kit, but we love the paint job and love that this build is attainable for more riders than the average pro bike.

Le Col-Wahoo set the majority of their bikes up with a Shimano Ultegra R8750 Di2 11-speed groupset with hydraulic disc brakes. That might make it slightly heavier than a Dura-Ace build but functionally, it’ll be brilliant.

Mavic provides the Cosmic SLR 45 Disc wheels for the majority of stages, though the riders have the deeper 65 for flatter days. This is a tubeless setup with Continental’s GP5000S TR tyres providing the grip.

The team uses SwissStop brake pads and rotors while Ribble’s own Level brand provides the integrated cockpit.

Canyon Aeroad CFR - Canyon SRAM

As you can probably guess by the name of the team, Canyon SRAM is racing on Canyon frames with SRAM groupsets. More specifically, the Aeroad CFR Disc frame and SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset, which comes with a power meter built in.

The frame is a colourful mix of blues, pinks and yellow, along with a combination of geometric shapes and fades.

The team will switch between Zipp’s 454 NSW and 303 Firecrest tubeless wheelsets when racing, and these are wrapped in Schwalbe Pro One TLE tyres, with widths between 25mm to 30mm choose from. Time XPRO 10 or Time XPRO 15 pedals will also be used and Ergon’s SR Pro Women’s saddle is specced.

Factor O2 VAM - Parkhotel Valkenburg

(Zac William/SWPix.com)​

The Parkhotel Valkenburg team might not be one that you’ve heard of, but their Factor O2 VAM bikes are quite interesting as they are one of the only rim-brake machines left in the Tour de France.

As with the Ribble bikes of Le Col-Wahoo, these bikes are built with Ultegra groupsets, though given the rim brakes, this is the R8050 model. Pioneer provides the power meters which is why there is a big grey pod in a gap in the chainrings.

The wheels come from Factor’s in-house component brand Black Inc and the riders have a mid-depth option fitted for most days.

Schwalbe provides the grip in the form of these lovely tan sidewall tubeless tyres.

Cannondale SystemSix and SuperSix - EF Education TIBCO-SVB

One men’s team that has a new women’s counterpart this year for the first time is the EF Education team with the TIBCO-SVB ladies joining the squad for 2022.

The female riders also have SystemSix and SuperSix bikes to choose from, with the same eye-catching Palace design as we saw with the men’s team.

Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9200 Di2 groupset is specced. Vision supplies the Metron wheels and handlebars, while sister company FSA supplies the chainset with a power meter.

Lapierre Xelius SL - FDJ-Suez Futuroscope

Lapierre bikes make it into the women’s peloton, with the Aircode DRS and Xelius SL ridden in a special white colourway for the Tour de France Femmes.

> Take a look at Lapierre's Aircode DRS 6.0

The bike is equipped with Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, wheels and pedals, Prologo saddles and Continental Competition tyres.

(Zac William/SWPix.com)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, the Danish rider who lights up the races with exciting, explosive energy (and in equal amounts off the bike) is the big name in this team and has already ridden her new bike to a stage win.

Specialized S-Works SL7 - SD Worx

Specialized is the bike sponsor to just one women’s WorldTour team for the 2022 season with the SD Worx ladies riding on the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 frameset. It was launched in 2020 as the “one bike to rule them all, putting an end to the idea of a climbing bike and an aero bike”, and it has been coated in a very snazzy metallic purple and pink finish.

> Review: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 Dura-Ace Di2 2021

Specialized provides the team with Tarmac SL7 bikes, components including the S-Works Power saddle, helmets, shoes, tyres (Turbo Cottons) and now apparel too. Then, you’ve got SRAM supplying the Red eTap AXS groupset, Zipp providing 303 Firecrest wheels and Time supplying pedals.

Which is your favourite bike? Let us know below.