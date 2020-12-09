Christmas gifts for cyclists: Last minute gifts, very last minute gifts, and lots more

If you’re still searching for a present for that special cyclist in your life, we’re here to get you out of a fix with some last minute suggestions. Let’s get cracking, we don’t have much time.

The quickest way to get a pressie is usually to head to your local bike shop and ask what they’d suggest from the brands they stock.

However, you might be self-isolating or simply not keen to head out at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation. If that’s the case, the internet is your friend and we have many suggestions to help.

Bear in mind that Britain’s bike shops are experiencing extremely high demand at the moment, largely as a result of people wanting to keep off public transport, so in many cases there’s limited stock availability. This means that there are fewer bargains to be had than in previous years; shops just aren't struggling to shift stock.

On top of that, delivery services are at full stretch coping with demand, so our advice would be to get on the case immediately to make sure you get what you’re after.

We’d say that you can’t go wrong with a floor pump, if the lucky recipient doesn’t already have one. Practical and substantial, it’ll get you a lot of gratitude. We loved the Topeak Joe Blow Sport III pump (£39.99) when we reviewed it last year, for example.

Gloves are another Christmas favourite and every cyclist needs to keep their hands warm. The Sportful Fiandre Light gloves (£45) are windproof and grippy. For more glove related gift ideas check out our Guide to winter cycling gloves.

Socks? Christmas? It’s traditional. Most cyclists will be only too happy to get a pair of cycling socks – there’s loads to choose from too (check out our cycling sock guide) but you certainly wouldn’t go wrong with these M20 Merino Crew Compression socks which combine the comfort of merino wool with the benefits of a bit of compression. Another big plus with socks is that they give you options – you can buy one pair, or multiples: different colours, winter and summer so they can be a stocking filler or a main present.

Oh yes, and road.cc does socks too… they’re very nice.

If you’re feeling a bit more flush, gadgets usually go down well. The Garmin Edge 130 GPS bike computer (£149.99) offers a lot of performance in a little package.

You can also give the gift of gadgetry without blowing the budget in the form of a multi-tool, they're analogue …and they're cool and they're a gift that no cyclist will ever be disappointed with, no matter how many they already have. The Topeak PT 30 Multi-tool impressed us recently - every function you could possibly need for £39.99, but you can get very snazzy and capable multi-tools for half that too. For more multi-tool buying options check out our guide to 12 of the best.

For even more cycling gift ideas check out our other 2020 Guides to Christmas gifts for cyclists - there's should be something there for everyone.

Right, that's our gift suggestions but what do the big cycling retailers and online brands have to offer this Christmas? And more importantly how long have you got to place your order…?

Online stores, final posting dates, e-vouchers and more…

You can buy online until pretty late, although you obviously have to factor in delivery times (unless you collect in-store). That isn’t the case with e-gift vouchers, though. These are usually sent out automatically via email so you could even order them on Christmas morning if you really had to, and they’d arrive with your chosen recipient soon afterwards.

Royal Mail recommends these latest posting dates for Christmas 2020:

Friday 18 December 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For

2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For Monday 21 December 1st Class and Royal Mail Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48

1st Class and Royal Mail Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48 Tuesday 22 December Royal Mail Tracked 24 • Wednesday 23 December - Special Delivery Guaranteed

The final recommended dates for International Economy delivery in time for Christmas have already come and gone, unfortunately, although you can still post International Standard and all International Tracking and Signature Services to some overseas destinations. Be careful, though, because the dates are different for different countries.

> Go to a list of the Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates for Christmas delivery 2020

Most retailers will do all they can to get stock out in time for Christmas, although you’ll probably need to pay extra if you leave it really late. There are delivery details for various online stores down below.

Wiggle has a Gift Finder service that helps you decide on presents. You tap in that you’d like a gift for a cyclist (as opposed to a runner, swimmer, or various other options) and then select whether they’re a roadie, mountain biker, commuter or recreational rider, and whether they’re male or female. Finally, you input the amount you’d like to spend.

You can buy a lime/white Kask Mojito X Road Helmet for £95.20 (RRP £119.00), for instance.

Many other online stores have similar schemes and they’re a pretty good option if you’re looking for ideas.

Wiggle also offers gifting ideas under various headings including stocking fillers, quirky gifts (containing the Park Tool Pizza Tool and the Campagnolo corkscrew, of course!), and premium gifts.

The premium gifts section contains pricey items like the Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer that we reviewed – and loved – earlier in the year

You can buy vouchers from £5 to £250 too.

There’s also the option of creating a wishlist. You can choose products from the site, add them to your wishlist and then share that wishlist with others to save them trying to work out what you’d like to receive.

Wiggle says that you’ll get standard orders delivered free in the UK in time for Christmas if you shop by noon on Wednesday 16th December.



Bikes must be ordered by Monday 14th December.

The last time for express/courier delivery is Thursday 17th December.

Wiggle also has a list of Christmas last posting dates for other countries.

Chain Reaction Cycles offers gift vouchers for any value you like. These are eGift vouchers that are emailed through to either you or the recipient on a date of your choosing, so you really can get these last minute – Christmas morning if you leave it really, really late!

Chain Reaction also offers all sorts of present suggestions: stocking fillers, gifts for a roadie, gifts for gadget lovers, and so on.

The Castelli Women's Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve Jacket in celeste is good value at £174.99 – down from £200 – although it’s only available in small. As we mentioned up top, availability is one of the issues with many items this year.

Chain Reaction says that you can have items delivered to UK addresses in time for Christmas by standard delivery if you order by Wednesday 16th December and by express delivery (£3.99) until Thursday 17th December. You can use next day delivery (£4.99) up until Tuesday 22nd December.

Bikes need to be ordered by Monday 14th December for Christmas delivery.

Evans offers Christmas present ideas based on category: the gift of the great outdoors (which contains clothing suggestions), kids' Christmas gifts, and gifts for someone special.

Follow this last one and you can get a Garmin Edge Explore for £178.99 (RRP £219.99).

Evans says that the final ordering date for customers who want to guarantee delivery before Christmas is Friday 18th December.

All Click & Collect orders guaranteed to be available for collection before Christmas must be made by the same date.

All Evans Cycles stores will be open until Christmas Eve and then re-opening on Boxing Day.

Hargroves offers gift suggestions under headings like training and tech and stocking thrillers.

You can also look at gift ideas at a specific price or of a particular type – accessories, clothing, tools, and so on.

The Under £150 gifts section contains everything from a £34.99 Park Tools MT30 Mini Fold UP Multi-Tool to 100 Percent Speedtrap Smoke Lens Sunglasses at £149.99

Hargroves offers gift vouchers from £10 up to £50 too.

Hargroves says that due to high demand and limited stock availability it is currently not shipping bikes under £600, although all bikes are still available in store and via click and collect.

Decathlon provides gift suggestions for men, women, and children.

You can shop by price – gifts under £10 and gifts under £20.

The Kalenji Onrhythm 110 heart rate monitor is just £11.99, for example.

You can browse by various different sports, including cycling.

A Kryptonite Kryptolock Mini D-Bike lock and flex cable lock set is £37.99, for instance, and Look Keo 2 Max carbon road pedals are £89.99.

If you choose to send an e-gift card (values from £10 to £200 and valid for two years), which you can personalise with your own message, you can have it delivered on the date you choose, so it can arrive on Christmas morning.

The Van Rysel RCR Ultralight Packable Showerproof Jacket is currently available in all sizes (S-2XL) for £44.99, but bear in mind that there’s huge demand for cycling kit right now, so that could change.

Halfords offers various gift ideas on its Christmas page, including cycling gift suggestions, such as a Cateye EL135/LD155 Bike Light Set for £25 and Boardman Carbon Cycling Shoes for £80.

You can buy Halfords Gift Cards for up to £1,000 that can be sent by post or electronically.

Halfords offers free next day home delivery, but not on bulky items, online exclusives or bikes.

Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative offers gift vouchers from £5 to £500, supplied with a greeting card and an envelope.

There’s a gift ideas section that includes Christmas gifts for women, Christmas gifts for men, Christmas gifts under £50, and so on.

You can get a Knog Oi Luxe Bell for £34.99, for instance, or a Moon Comet-X Rechargeable Bike Light Set for £47.99.

A Cycle of Good Recycled Inner Tube & Canvas Courier Bag is down from £45 to £35.

Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative says, “Our absolute deadline for Christmas deliveries is Thursday, 17th December. If you purchase a product on the 17th please note it is unlikely to reach you by the 25th.”

If you want to check availability and delivery times in your area, give them a call on 0845 257 0808 (lo call) or 0131 331 5010 between 10am and 6pm and they'll let you know if it’s feasible to get an order to you in time for Christmas.

Rapha offers a gift guide under several different headings.

Sure-Fire Favourites includes things like socks and gloves – proper Christmas staples!

Then there are Stocking Fillers for under £50 – like the Rapha X Hario V60 Coffee Dripper for £25.

Generous Gifts are priced £50 to £150, such as the £100 Roll Top Backpack.

And then there's the All The Trimmings section with items for more than £150 – like the £300 Rapha x Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport earphones.

Bike clothing brand Ashmei offers a gift guide (it’s not specifically a Christmas gift guide, but that doesn’t make a lot of difference) that includes items like a Men’s Merino Long Sleeve Baselayer for £78 (the women’s version is £72) and Merino Armwarmers for £44.

Ashmei also offers gift vouchers from £10 to £100.

If you are ordering from the UK you can get free delivery in time for Christmas until Wednesday 16th December and express delivery (which costs £8) until Monday, 21st December.

Right, that just about covers most bases in terms of sorting your last minute presents online, but don't forget as we said earlier – you can always keep it local by visiting your local bike shop – they may have had a good year, but they'll still be pleased to see you.

Finally, if all else fails there's always chocolate.