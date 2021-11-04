Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage floor pump

The Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage features the new TubiHead valve coupler, and it's a revelation for anyone using tubeless tyres. The two-stage chambers save time and effort when inflating tyres too, although I'm not a big fan of the non-linear gauge or shortish hose.
With track pumps there's usually a compromise to be made; get something capable of getting the skinny rubber up to 160psi, and have it take forever on big tyres, or choose one that pumps large amounts of air per stroke – but struggles to reach high pressures. This can get a little inconvenient for people running all kinds of bikes and tyres.
For example, I race on 25mm (up to 85psi) tyres, commute on 32mm (55psi), gravel ride on 45mm (20-35psi) and occasionally dabble in mountain bikes (30psi or less). Handily, Topeak has overcome the whole volume vs pressure issue here by using two barrels, and adding a switch at the top of the pump.
Stage one gives 715cc per stroke via both barrels, and gets the first 30psi in your tyres as quickly as possible. It's ideal for the high-volume tyres used for mountain biking and gravel. Stage two then gives 258cc per stroke, and can take skinnier tyres up to 160psi.
The volumes per stroke are identical to the JoeBlow Sport 2Stage that Stu tested, and like him I found that system greatly reduces the time and effort needed. For reference, the single-chamber JoeBlow Sport pump has a more typical stroke of 318cc.
In the real world, the Stage 2 (high pressure) setting took 24 strokes to inflate my 25mm tyres to 80psi, against 20 for the standard JoeBlow and 22 for a Lezyne Sport Floor Drive. Using Stage 1 for the first 30psi reduced that to 19 strokes.
Tubeless tyres need a high volume of air to get their tight beads seated, which is something high-pressure pumps can't generally provide – hence the appearance of pumps with separate chambers specifically for this purpose, such as the Merida tubeless floor pump.
With the JoeBlow 2Stage I didn't reach for a dedicated tubeless air chamber once, even while fitting a wide variety of tyres from road to gravel.
It's here the Topeak has the real ace up its sleeve, though – the new TubiHead is simply a must for riders interested in tubeless (if you've already got a good pump it's available separately at £26.99 including hose).
Firstly, the TubiHead works extremely well as a regular head, simply pushing onto Presta valves and relying on friction and pressure to stay there (an adapter for Schrader valves is included too). I found the fitting idiotproof – it's extremely quick and simple, and though the rubber O-ring will presumably wear out, Topeak offers a replacement at very low cost.
The main highlight of the TubiHead is that it can remove valve cores WHILST keeping air in the tyre. This is a revelation for tubeless tyre users. Removing the valve allows you to get far more air into the tyre, more quickly.
Usually having seated the tyre you then remove the pump or compressor and all you can do is hope the tyre reinflates when the valve core is reinstalled. This system allows you to reinstall the core whilst retaining pressure in the tyre, it works brilliantly and whoever invented it is an absolute genius!
It should be noted that the TubiHead requires a valve stem (not including core) longer than 16mm to stay securely attached. This is more than most pumps that screw on, but fairly average for a push-on type.
The pump feels solid and well made. It is quite weighty at nearly 2.4kg on our scales, but the main thing is that it's stable thanks to a sizeable base and footplate.
The large, dual-compound handle is comfortable, but the hose isn't actually that long – 80cm – despite being advertised as 'extra-long'. It's fine when everything is on the floor, but can struggle if the bike's in a stand.
The gauge is an interesting design, split into two halves. The first has a higher degree of accuracy up to 30psi, while the second half covers up to 160psi. It's not something I really ever got used to after five weeks of testing... I find linear gauges or digital designs much easier to read.
It does have a moveable marker on the bezel, at least, which I found myself using more often than usual. You may love it, of course.
Value
£109.99 is a lot of money for a track pump, but it's a joy to use and just as successful as pumps with dedicated tubeless chambers. If you don't run tubeless then the non 'Tubi' version will do the job just as well for £20 less.
Other tubeless solutions are similarly expensive, though, such as the Bontrager TLR Flash Charger at £99.99 or the Blackburn Chamber tubeless floor pump for £149.99 – and they're limited by the valve core still being in place. They're also bulkier units in general.
Overall
The Tubi 2Stage is a great pump if you're setting up tubeless tyres and/or working with a wide variety of tyres. It's really stable, very well made and feels built to last – it should earn its keep for a long time.
Verdict
High quality and cleverly-designed track pump that excels with tubeless tyres of all kinds
Make and model: Topeak Joe Blow Tubi 2Stage floor pump
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says this is "High-efficiency inflation for both standard and tubeless tires.
"The JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage makes installing tubeless tires quick and easy. The innovative TubiHead removes the Presta valve core – delivering massive air flow – to rapidly seat and inflate tubeless tires with no pressure loss or messy sealant leaks."
It's a great pump, though the high price means its best suited to those wanting the tubeless installation benefits, or if you use a variety of sizes of tyre.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Topeak says:
HEAD: Tubi head with extra-long 360 degree pivoting hose and built-in hose pressure release button.
Fits Presta / Schrader valves (Schrader valve adapter included)
BARREL: Painted steel / Anodized aluminum
GAUGE: 160 psi / 11 bar, 3in mid mount analog
Stage 1 : 0 - 30 psi
Stage 2 : 30 - 160 psi
HANDLE: Oversize / Dual density polymer
BASE: Hardened steel
VOLUME PER STROKE: 715 cc (Stage 1)/ 258 cc (Stage 2)
SIZE: 74 x 26・.6 x 18 cm / 29.1 x 10.5 x 4.6in
WEIGHT: 2.3 kg / 5.07 lb
ADDED FEATURES: Schrader valve adapter, Hose dock
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The 360-degree hose swivel reduces strain and it's all very well made. The chock relies on a rubber O-ring that will wear out in time, but that's very cheap and easy to replace.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's good if you're using the tubeless functionality – if not, it's very expensive. You can find a regular pump and chamber for less, but I am very impressed with how well this system works.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well; it's sturdy and stable, easy to pump at high pressures and shifts air fast.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The TubiHead chuck is absolutely mega for people using tubeless.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I didn't find the gauge instantly readable.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As mentioned in the review, it sits roughly in the middle of pumps with added tubeless functionality.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The TubiHead is a revelation for tubeless users: it works extremely well, and tops off a pump that is very capable, easy to use and well made. This would be perfect if not for the shortish hose, and I'm not a massive fan of the gauge – but I know others that are.
Age: 23 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
