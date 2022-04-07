Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Vielo launches "first wireless only, 1x only gravel bike in the world"

Vielo launches "first wireless only, 1x only gravel bike in the world"

“If you’re going to build it with a wireless group set, then why not make the frame exclusively wireless?,” Vielo asks. Its answer is the V+1 Race Edition
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Thu, Apr 07, 2022 18:10

First Published Apr 7, 2022

0

British bike brand Vielo has launched a Race Edition of its V+1 gravel bike, featuring its lightest Alto frameset (880g) that’s been engineered entirely around 1x and designed exclusively for a wireless groupset. This is as specific as you can go, and as a result, Vielo promises no compromises.  

2022 Vielo V+1 Race Edition Frame

Vielo positions the V+1 as a fast race performance gravel bike, and follows the same design ethos applied to its R+1 Alto road bike. 

> Review: Vielo R+1 Alto SRAM Force e-Tap AXS

For a neat and fully optimised finish, the new V+1 has no unnecessary holes for cables. All the brake hoses have been routed internally through the brand’s own stem bar combo. 

2022 Vielo V+1 Race Edition V+1 RACE Front

The curved, flat, wide seat stays ensure the V+1 can take up to 50mm tyres and retain the comfort the bike has become known for. 

2022 Vielo V+1 Race Edition Seatstay

The chainstay and bottom bracket join is symmetrical. Vielo has done this to optimise the frame entirely for 1x, while retaining the ability to run 700 x 50mm tyres without a dropped drive side chainstay. 

The extra wide down tube to bottom bracket shell also shares the same 1x concept as Vielo’s road R+1 bike.

2022 Vielo V+1 Race Edition Crank

Vielo continue with an 1”1/8 to 1”1/2 tapered head tube, now with an hourglass shape.

The fork increases the tyre clearance at the front, while improving the fork stiffness and optimised for flat mount brakes.

Now, let's talk about that lovely Acid Red to Orange fade paintjob - from afar the fade may look like a simple spray transition, but if you look closely you’ll find that the fade between the two colours is achieved through an explosion of tiny ‘V+1’s. Vielo clearly cares about the details. 

2022 Vielo V+1 Race Edition Fork

This is not the only V+1 to feature an interesting finish. Last year the bike brand teamed up with David Millar’s clothing brand CHPT3 to produce 50 limited edition models of the V+1 in one-of-a-kind paintjobs by Millar’s personal bike painter Eduard.

> First ride review: CHPT3 spec Vielo V+1 Strato

2022 Vielo V+1 Race Edition Mech

The V+1 Race Edition is available in three builds:

  • SRAM Red eTap XPLR to SRP at £9,999
  • SRAM Force eTap XPLR to SRP at £7,499
  • SRAM Rival eTap XPLR to SRP at £5,899

www.vielo.cc

2022 Vielo V+1 Race Edition
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments