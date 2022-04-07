Vielo launches "first wireless only, 1x only gravel bike in the world"

British bike brand Vielo has launched a Race Edition of its V+1 gravel bike, featuring its lightest Alto frameset (880g) that’s been engineered entirely around 1x and designed exclusively for a wireless groupset. This is as specific as you can go, and as a result, Vielo promises no compromises.

Vielo positions the V+1 as a fast race performance gravel bike, and follows the same design ethos applied to its R+1 Alto road bike.

For a neat and fully optimised finish, the new V+1 has no unnecessary holes for cables. All the brake hoses have been routed internally through the brand’s own stem bar combo.

The curved, flat, wide seat stays ensure the V+1 can take up to 50mm tyres and retain the comfort the bike has become known for.

The chainstay and bottom bracket join is symmetrical. Vielo has done this to optimise the frame entirely for 1x, while retaining the ability to run 700 x 50mm tyres without a dropped drive side chainstay.

The extra wide down tube to bottom bracket shell also shares the same 1x concept as Vielo’s road R+1 bike.

Vielo continue with an 1”1/8 to 1”1/2 tapered head tube, now with an hourglass shape.

The fork increases the tyre clearance at the front, while improving the fork stiffness and optimised for flat mount brakes.

Now, let's talk about that lovely Acid Red to Orange fade paintjob - from afar the fade may look like a simple spray transition, but if you look closely you’ll find that the fade between the two colours is achieved through an explosion of tiny ‘V+1’s. Vielo clearly cares about the details.

This is not the only V+1 to feature an interesting finish. Last year the bike brand teamed up with David Millar’s clothing brand CHPT3 to produce 50 limited edition models of the V+1 in one-of-a-kind paintjobs by Millar’s personal bike painter Eduard.

The V+1 Race Edition is available in three builds:

SRAM Red eTap XPLR to SRP at £9,999

SRAM Force eTap XPLR to SRP at £7,499

SRAM Rival eTap XPLR to SRP at £5,899

www.vielo.cc