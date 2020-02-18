22 Shimano GRX bikes you can buy now from Cannondale, Canyon, Bianchi, Scott, Mason, 3T, Genesis, Cube and more

Shimano launched a new gravel groupset with plenty of gearing options this year, and it's already making its way onto bikes you can buy right now. If you're in the market for a new bike equipped with GRX, we've rounded up a load of top bikes you can buy right now. We'll update this list as more new bikes are announced.

To recap, GRX is Shimano's first dedicated gravel bike groupset. It's available at three price levels - 800, 600 and 400 - roughly related to Ultegra, 105 and Tiagra respectively. There are 2x and 1x options, 800 and 600 are 11-speed and 400 is 10-speed. Cassettes come from existing road and mountain bike catalogues, and max out at a recommended 11-34t for 2x and 11-42t for 1x.

From compiling this list, it is clear manufacturers aren’t afraid of mixing the different groupsets. Some bikes have upgraded shifters, cranks and derailleurs, with some downgrading the crankset, shifters or cassettes, all in an effort to deliver a bike at a target price point.There is one limit to this interchangeability. You can’t mix and match GRX chainsets and front mechs though. To accommodate wide tyres, Shimano has pushed both outboard by 2.5mm.

The new groupset is dropper post friendly with a dedicated lever when using a 1x setup to control the seatpost. There are also in-line brake levers, so you can operate the brakes from the top of the handlebars. Shimano has also launched new wheels as part of the GRX range.

You can read all about the new Shimano GRX groupset here and my first ride impressions here.

With cyclocross season in full swing, here’s Scott’s race-ready Addict with a GRX800 Di2 2x groupset, using a 48/31t chainset and 11-34t cassette. Tyres are the excellent Schwalbe G-One 35mm tyres on Syncros Capital 1.0 carbon wheels.

The Speedster is a more versatile bike with a lower entry price, aimed as a versatile do-everything bike. The aluminium frame and carbon fork have mudguard eyelets and there’s plenty of space around the 35mm tyres. Groupset is a mix of GRX400 and GRX600 with a 46/30t chainset and 11-34t cassette.

Nuroad is German company Cube’s names for its versatile gravel bike. This model uses GRX400 with a 46/30t chainset and 11-34t cassette and voluminous Schwalbe G-One tyres.

Canyon’s radical Grail with the hover handlebar is now available in several GRX builds. The cheaper aluminium Grail isn’t yet available with the new GRX groupset.

This Grail CF SLX 8.0 Di2 here is a range-topping model with the GRX800 Di2 groupset, combining a 48/31t chainset with an 11-34t Ultegra cassette. Reynolds ATR carbon wheels and Schwalbe G-One Bite 40mm tubeless tyres complete the build on this bike.

The Grail CF SL has a frame that is near enough identical to the CF SLX, it’s just the carbon fibre layup that is different to save some money with a small weight penalty. This is the cheapest GRX bike with GRX600 mechanical shifters and crankset, but upgraded GRX front and rear mechs.

The Aspero is Cervelo’s first venture into the gravel bike market, and it brings all the company’s experience with building fast road race winning bikes to a gravel bike designed, naturally, for winning races. It’s got some interesting details, which you can read all about in our review here. This model pairs GRX800 mechanical shifters and derailleurs with an Easton EA90 47/32t chainset and 11-34t cassette.

The Backroad is a bike that really impressed us this year, and it’s now available with a GRX groupset. This model features the GRX600 version with a 1x chainset and a Shimano SLX 11-42t cassette.

Cannondale’s only current GRX-equipped bike is the SuperX cyclocross bike, but with wide tyre clearance it can be pushed into service as an adventure/gravel bike. It’s not a full GRX groupset though, you get the new GRX600 shifters but an Ultegra RX rear mech with an 11-34t cassette and a Cannondale 40t chainset.

The company’s new Topstone Carbon isn’t yet offered in a GRX build, but we’re sure that is coming soon and with a full GRX groupset.

British company Orra offers its carbon fibre Terra gravel bike with the GRX600 groupset in a 1x flavour, combining a a 40t chainrings with an 11-42t cassette.

Famous Italian brand has added two Impulso Allroad bikes with GRX groupsets to its latest range. Both models use aluminium frames with wide tyre clearance, up to 40mm, and mudguard and rack mounts.

The pictured bike wears a GRX800 Di2 groupset with a 48/31t chainset and 11-34t cassette. Other kit includes the company’s own Reparto Course CDX22 rims with Formula hubs and Kenda Flintridge 35mm tyres.

This bike gets the same frame, wheels and tyres, but Shimano’s GRX600 mechanical groupset with a 46/30t chainset and 11-34t cassette.

This carbon fibre gravel bike is a good looking number and is specced a mix of GRX800 single ring chainset and rear mech, paired to GRX600 shifters and a Shimano SLX 11-42t cassette. We’re going to see this mix-and-match approach with a lot of bikes in 2020.

British company Genesis has wasted no time in equipping its very lovely titanium Croix de Fer bike with the latest GRX groupset. It has chosen GRX800 mechanical with a 2x setup, using the 48/31t chainset paired to an 11-34t cassette. Tyres are 37mm wide WTB Riddlers.

The Fugio is a road plus bike suitable for road cycling, commuting, touring and mild gravel, and rolls on popular 650b wheels with WTB’s latest Venture 47mm wide tyres. The groupset is GRX800 with a single 40t chainsring and 11-42t cassette.

Ribble will soon be offering its popular CGR bike, as suited to commuting as it is to gravel racing, with the new GRX groupset. You’ll be able to choose from GRX600 1x for £1,299, GRX800 1x for £1,599 and GRX400 2x10 for £1,349. No pictures yet hence the bike above having 105.

The most expensive GRX-equipped bike we’ve yet seen, this is the Bokeh titanium from Brit brand Mason Cycles. The company will let you choose 700c or 650b wheels and 1x or 2x drivetrains, based around the range-topping GRX800 Di2 groupset.

The regular aluminium Bokeh brings the price down a lot. This version, in a choice of three frame colours and again a choice of 1x or 2x, is equipped with GRX800 mechanical components.

It caused a shock when it launched, the 3T Exploro dared to be different, bringing aerodynamics to the gravel bike market. The range has now expanded to cover a range of prices, including this Pro GRX model. It’s equipped with a 1x drivetrain and 11-42t cassette. It rolls on WRB Riddler tyres on Fulcrum wheels.

The American company’s ‘ultra endurance’ bike has been fully updated for 2020 with a new frame, fork and extra cargo capacity. It’s also available with Shimano’s latest GRX groupset in a number of build options.

With Shimano GRX 810 Di2 components it'll set you back £5,800. With mechanical GRX 810 it's £4,200, and GRX 600 costs £3,300.

Enigma's updated Escape titanium gravel and adventure bike is now being offered with Shimano's new GRX groupset, and we've tested the bike pictured above - link to the review down below.

Titanium gives a ride quality that is less muted and more alive than a steel frame, and is enough to justify the premium price tag for many people. In the Escape, it offers impeccable ride manners and performance that shines on any road or off-road surface, and the abundance of mounts ensures it's ready for any adventure, big or small, you might have planned.

Read our review here

If you prefer steel, then the brand new Endeavour from Enigma is a good choice. And damn look at that paint job!

The Enigma Endeavour is not only the prettiest looking bike I’ve seen in a while, it’s also one of the sweetest riding, with delightful smoothness and fine handling – on the road and in the woods. It isn’t exactly cheap, but it is handmade in the UK, which might just be enough to convince you it’s worth it.

You can read our review here

Easily winning the award for the most daring paint job in this roundup of GRX-equipped bikes is the Cinelli Zydeco. It's a gravel bike that can be used for commuting and is made from Columbus Airplane 7005 aluminium tubing coupled to a carbon Futura fork.

- 28 of the best SRAM Red eTap AXS bikes from Specialized, Canyon, 3T, Cannondale and more