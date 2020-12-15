Support road.cc

2021 Bianchi Arcadex action - 8.jpeg

Bianchi reveals Arcadex gravel bike

Italian brand says the new model is aero optimised and has clearance for 650Bx47 tyres
by Mat Brett
Tue, Dec 15, 2020 10:21
10

Bianchi has introduced a new full-carbon gravel bike called the Arcadex that will sit in the range alongside the existing aluminium alloy Impulso Allroad.

2021 Bianchi Arcadex studio - 1.jpeg

Bianchi says that the Arcadex frameset has been aerodynamically optimised, featuring like deep-section fork legs, dropped seatstays, and an internal seatpost clamp. No specific aero claims have been made, though.

2021 Bianchi Arcadex studio - 6.jpeg

It comes with clearance for 42mm wide tyres if you run 700C wheels, and 47mm tyres if you go with a 650B setup (for comparison, the Impulso will take 700C tyres up to a maximum width of 40mm).

2021 Bianchi Arcadex studio - 8.jpeg

The bike features eyelets for the installation of mudguards and a rear rack, so you can equip it for bike-packing – or even weekday commuting, come to that.

Bianchi says, “Arcadex can run manual or electric drivetrains, with an ACR compatible headset and a streamlined connection between frame and stem courtesy of custom head tube and spacers. As a result of these features, the rider will enjoy a sleek fully integrated cockpit.”

2021 Bianchi Arcadex studio - 10.jpeg

ACR is FSA’s Aerodynamic Cable Routing system, which allows for the internal routing of cables, wires and hoses through a handlebar/stem and into the frame or, in the case of the front brake hose, the fork steerer.

The Arcadex's gear cable runs externally between the handlebar and the top of the down tube.

Bianchi claims a weight of 1,100g for the frame (size 55cm).

2021 Bianchi Arcadex studio - 2.jpeg

The Arcadex comes in two colour options, gold storm and classic celeste, both of which get a dark blue front end.

Five different sizes are available from XS to XL. The medium sized model, for example, features a 550mm effective top tube, 520mm seat tube, and 150mm head tube. The head tube angle is 71° and the seat tube angle is 73.5°.

2021 Bianchi Arcadex studio - 5.jpeg

Bianchi gives a stack height of 595mm and a reach of 374mm for the medium sized frame, meaning a stack/reach of 1.59. That suggests a riding position that’s considerably more relaxed than that of the Impulso Allroad bike which, as the name suggests, is intended for rolling on various different types of surface rather than being a full-on gravel bike.

2021 Bianchi Arcadex action - 3.jpeg

Bianchi is offering the Arcadex in two different models. The higher level model is built up with a Shimano GRX 800 1x (single chainring) groupset and Alexrims GD24 Disc wheels with WTB Riddler Race 700x37 tyres. 

Bianchi says that the plan is for this one to be priced £3,150, although it could be 14% higher (about £3,590) if no Brexit deal is achieved.

2021 Bianchi Arcadex action - 11.jpeg

The second model features a Shimano GRX 600 groupset (the level below GRX 800), also 1x, with GRX 400 brakes. The wheels and tyres are the same. This one is £2,800 (or about £3,190 in the event of a no deal Brexit).

Each of these bikes has a 40-tooth chainring and an 11-42-tooth cassette, and shifting is manual rather than electronic.

They are being delivered to dealers now.

Check out our complete guide to Shimano’s GRX gravel groupsets. 

 

Go to www.bianchi.com for more details.

Mat Brett

