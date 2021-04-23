Support road.cc

2021 Zwift Hide Display - 1

Zwift introduces ‘Hide Display’ function for riding without the numbers

New feature allows you to ride with just the landscape showing onscreen
by Mat Brett
Fri, Apr 23, 2021 11:04
Online cycling/running platform Zwift has today introduced a new Hide Display function that’s intended to allow users to exercise without distraction. This means that you can ride without all the usual information on the screen, seeing only the virtual landscape surrounding you.

“This feature is available when free-riding and running or participating in a group event or even a race,” says Zwift. “The 'HUD' will remain a necessary feature when in workout mode or in a Group Workout.”

HUD, which stands for ‘heads up display’, refers to the usual information that is shown on-screen as you ride. The HUD elements that can be removed when you use the Hide Display function include The Keystone, PowerUp Ring, Telemetry Panel, Leaderboards, Map, Riders Nearby List and Chat.

“Anyone participating in a ‘FutureWorks HUD-less’ race will not be able to turn their display on,” says Zwift

Here’s how to use Hide Display:

2021 Zwift Hide Display - 2

And if you’re using a tablet:

2021 Zwift Hide Display - 3

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

