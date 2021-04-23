Zwift introduces ‘Hide Display’ function for riding without the numbers

Online cycling/running platform Zwift has today introduced a new Hide Display function that’s intended to allow users to exercise without distraction. This means that you can ride without all the usual information on the screen, seeing only the virtual landscape surrounding you.

“This feature is available when free-riding and running or participating in a group event or even a race,” says Zwift. “The 'HUD' will remain a necessary feature when in workout mode or in a Group Workout.”

HUD, which stands for ‘heads up display’, refers to the usual information that is shown on-screen as you ride. The HUD elements that can be removed when you use the Hide Display function include The Keystone, PowerUp Ring, Telemetry Panel, Leaderboards, Map, Riders Nearby List and Chat.

“Anyone participating in a ‘FutureWorks HUD-less’ race will not be able to turn their display on,” says Zwift

Here’s how to use Hide Display:

And if you’re using a tablet:

