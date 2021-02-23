Custom bike specialist WyndyMilla unveils one-off tribute to guitar legend Eddie Van Halen

British custom bike specialist WyndyMilla has revealed a special one-off tribute to the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Commissioned by a lucky (and no doubt very well off) Van Halen superfan, the bike is based on WyndyMilla's Massive Attack racing bike and features an eruption of custom colour, plus top-of-the-range finishing kit throughout.
> 25 of the best handbuilt frames
After Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020, the Van Halen/cycling fan from Mexico City (not Panama unfortunately) put in the request through a local WyndyMilla dealer, and the brand says it has "spent the winter" making the bike a reality. If you're a Van Halen fan then the paint job will be very familiar, as it's based on the artwork that features on Eddie's famous Frankenstrat guitar. It turns out the main colour of the guitar's body was actually based on a red used by the famous Chicago-born Schwinn Bicycle Company, so WyndyMilla's in-house paint studio Gun Control Paint used an identical colour for the bike.
Those who know about the legend of the Frankenstrat guitar - Eddie's successful yet unorthodox attempt at blending the sound of a Gibson with the looks of a Fender Stratocaster - will recall that it only had one control knob that said 'Tone', even though it actually controlled the volume. In tribute to this, the bike's top cap is laser engraved to mimic the font of the control knob on Eddie’s original guitar.
The frameset itself, a WyndyMilla Massive Attack, is made using a blend of Toray T1000 fibres laid up into monocoque parts, that are then put together using a tube-to-tube construction technique. The finishing kit is high-end and befitting of a bike this unique, with custom-painted Enve carbon wheels and a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset.
Last year WyndyMilla merged with Spoons Customs - who specialise in custom steel frames, and WyndyMilla says it has had "a more detailed approach to design, where the designer works closely with paint team" since the merger. The company says it will launch a crowdfunding campaign soon via the Spoons Customs website.
wyndymilla.com
Photos by Simon Eldon
"A bike" is better than "no bike". Happy cycling!
If you think Briatore is no longer important in F1, you should check how many drivers are still managed by him, and what other businesses linked to...
My very thought when I read that line. I'd like to see the report quoting the magistrate along the lines of "the court rejects your preposterous...
Most of the comments are actually surprisingly moderate. There's also the interesting fact that for the taxi they'd just driven past a sign...
I think there to many veriabels in the real world to make this usefull The difference in wind speed or direction will give you off reading. I think...
No, I'd agree, I hate velcro for the same reasons. However there do seem to be two types of velcro, the regular stuff that destroys other fabrics,...
I don't think you're meant to mix natural latex and synthetic latex based ones (apparently they can react and turn into a jelly-like mess)
I actually bought these a few weeks ago (with a 30% off code to make the price more palatable) and I'm really not getting on with them. I find the...
...
Ah, but a permit might have cost them some money. Why would they bother paying for a licence to do something that they can do for free with no...