WTF? 3T celebrates 60th anniversary with €20,000 gift box

To mark its 60th anniversary, 3T has 60 ‘Dreamboxes’ – custom bike garages that each contain a 3T Exploro Racemax Italia gravel bike, plus lightweight equipment from Carbon-Ti, clothing from Castelli, a helmet from Kask, glasses from Koo and bottles and cages from Elite.

The Racemax Italia is produced at 3T’s own factory in Presezzo, Italy, and is equipped with Campagnolo’s 1x13-speed Ekar drivetrain. You get a customised Campag corkscrew too!

You get a Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Custom Paint saddle, Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M 35mm tyres, and 3T’s own Torno LTD chainset which is billed as the world’s lightest.

All of those brands are Italian and 3T says that everything has been colour-matched and customised.

The Dreambox itself is essentially a little bike garage.

“Click the remote control and it slides open, revealing your bike, clothing and all accessories,” says 3T. “Everything perfectly ordered and highlighted with the built-in LEDs. Is it a little over the top? Probably. Is it nice? Definitely!”

For extra cool points, the motor is apparently silent.

Come on, we all want something like this in our lives. If James Bond was a cyclist he’d keep his bike in something like this.

The slight stumbling block is that you’re looking at a price of €19,610 (about £16,800). If you can’t run to that, you can buy the garage box alone for €4,900 (about £4,200) plus shipping.

Get all the deets over at https://60thanniversary.3t.bike/