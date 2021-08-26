WTF? 3T celebrates 60th anniversary with €20,000 gift box
Dreambox contains a Campagnolo-equipped 3T Exploro Racemax gravel bike, along equipment from other Italian brands including Fizik, Castelli, Kask, Carbon-Ti, and Elite, and a remote control slides it silently open
To mark its 60th anniversary, 3T has 60 ‘Dreamboxes’ – custom bike garages that each contain a 3T Exploro Racemax Italia gravel bike, plus lightweight equipment from Carbon-Ti, clothing from Castelli, a helmet from Kask, glasses from Koo and bottles and cages from Elite.
The Racemax Italia is produced at 3T’s own factory in Presezzo, Italy, and is equipped with Campagnolo’s 1x13-speed Ekar drivetrain. You get a customised Campag corkscrew too!
You get a Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Custom Paint saddle, Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M 35mm tyres, and 3T’s own Torno LTD chainset which is billed as the world’s lightest.
All of those brands are Italian and 3T says that everything has been colour-matched and customised.
The Dreambox itself is essentially a little bike garage.
“Click the remote control and it slides open, revealing your bike, clothing and all accessories,” says 3T. “Everything perfectly ordered and highlighted with the built-in LEDs. Is it a little over the top? Probably. Is it nice? Definitely!”
For extra cool points, the motor is apparently silent.
Come on, we all want something like this in our lives. If James Bond was a cyclist he’d keep his bike in something like this.
The slight stumbling block is that you’re looking at a price of €19,610 (about £16,800). If you can’t run to that, you can buy the garage box alone for €4,900 (about £4,200) plus shipping.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
