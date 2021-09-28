Wilier’s new Garda road bike offers hidden cables and space for wide tyres

Wilier has launched a new carbon road bike called the Garda that comes with hidden cables and enough space for 32mm tyres on the disc version. The Garda slots into Wilier’s range above its entry-level carbon road bike, the GTR Team, and below the Cento10 SL.

Wilier says that the Garda is made using its existing NH-MOD carbon that is a mix of 24 ton carbon, which the brand designates as normal (N) modulus, and 30 Ton carbon, which it calls high (H) modulus.

The frame has a claimed weight of 1,120g while the fork is said to be 370g.

In order to hide the cables, Wilier has created a new stem called the Stemma S. This aluminium design with a four-bolt front plate is essentially a simplified version of the Stemma SL that was developed for the Cento10 SL.

A cover underneath the stem houses the cables, and there’s a headset cover that integrates with the frame, the same as the one you’ll find on the brand’s Filante SLR, 0 SL, and Cento10 bikes.

The disc brake version of the Garda has enough space to take 32mm tyres although you’re limited to 28mm with the rim brake model because of calliper size.

The Garda is available in six sizes from XS to XXL. The large-sized model has a 55.6cm effective top tube, 46.5cm seat tube, and 16.1cm head tube. The head tube angle is 72.7° and the seat tube angle is 73.5°. The stack on this size is 566mm and the reach is 388mm giving a stack/reach of 1.46.

This is virtually the same geometry as you’ll find on the existing Wilier GTR Team Disc, for example, although it’s not as aggressive as you get with high-end road bikes like the Filante and Zero SLR.

The Garda Disc is available in these builds:

• Shimano Ultegra 8020 (mechanical shifting, not new Ultegra 8100 Di2), Wilier NDR 38 KC wheels, £4,070

• Shimano Ultegra 8020 (mechanical shifting, not new Ultegra 8100 Di2), Shimano RS171 wheels, £3,350

• SRAM Rival eTap AXS, Wilier NDR 38 KC wheels, £4,680

• SRAM Rival eTap AXS, Wilier RX 26 wheels, £4,070

• Campagnolo Chorus, Wilier NDR 38 KC wheels, £4,890

• Campagnolo Chorus, Wilier RX 26 wheels, £4,170

The rim brake version of the Garda has a Shimano Ultegra 8000 groupset (with mechanical shifting) with Shimano RS100 wheels and is priced at £2,840.

