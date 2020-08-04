Video: We take Mark Cavendish’s 2021 Tour de France Merida Reacto for a spin

Cavendish might have a fair few Tour de France wins, but I bet he can’t match my collection of second places at Castle Combe and Odd Down.

Racing pedigree aside, as I’m sure that’s an argument I won’t be winning, one thing that I share with the Manx sprinter is a bike. Having just received the 2021 Merida Reacto on test, I thought it’d be nice to head for a spin and give you my initial impressions of a bike that Merida is saying is still super fast, but also more rounded than the all-out aero race bike it replaces.

The bike that I have here costs £9,000 and comes with a Shimano R9170 Di2 disc-brake groupset with Shimano’s power meter. Vision provides the wheels in the form of the Metron 55 SL and also the Metron 5D integrated bar/stem. A Prologo Scratch M5 carbon-railed saddle rounds out the bike.

Look out for my full written review on the site soon.