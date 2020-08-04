Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Video

Video: We take Mark Cavendish’s 2021 Tour de France Merida Reacto for a spin

Liam has the 2021 Merida Reacto Team Disc on test. Here are his thoughts from his first ride.
by Liam Cahill
Tue, Aug 04, 2020 12:45
0

Cavendish might have a fair few Tour de France wins, but I bet he can’t match my collection of second places at Castle Combe and Odd Down. 

Review: 2019 Merida Reacto Team Disc 

Racing pedigree aside, as I’m sure that’s an argument I won’t be winning, one thing that I share with the Manx sprinter is a bike. Having just received the 2021 Merida Reacto on test, I thought it’d be nice to head for a spin and give you my initial impressions of a bike that Merida is saying is still super fast, but also more rounded than the all-out aero race bike it replaces.

Review: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Groupset

The bike that I have here costs £9,000 and comes with a Shimano R9170 Di2 disc-brake groupset with Shimano’s power meter. Vision provides the wheels in the form of the Metron 55 SL and also the Metron 5D integrated bar/stem. A Prologo Scratch M5 carbon-railed saddle rounds out the bike.

Review: Vision Metron 55 SL Wheelset

Look out for my full written review on the site soon.

Merida
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments