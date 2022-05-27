Vel adds 6 new wheelsets for 2022

Wheel brand Vel has announced 6 new additions to its fleet of wheelsets with low-price aluminium wheels, 650b gravel hoops and deep-section race options. The RL and RSL ranges now cover prices from £399 to £1,149.

Vel first came to our attention with the launch of their first wheelsets. We have since reviewed a number of their products and Vel has since been busy developing more wheels, with a focus not only on carbon race wheels but also on more affordable alloy road and gravel options.

It’s with those more wallet-friendly wheels that we’ll start. The 28 RL is, Vel says, a “strong yet lightweight” road wheelset that, as the name suggests, features a 28mm deep aluminium rim.

This, Vel claims, creates a wheelset that is “ideal for riding in a variety of conditions and terrains” and is especially good for use “in blustery conditions as it won’t get pushed around as much as deeper alternatives, making handling safer and more secure.”

Vel claims that the 28 RL wheels come in at 1,550g and will match well with road tyres up to 34mm wide.

Over on the gravel side, Vel has the new 23 GRL in both 700c and 650b sizes and they come with claimed weights of 1,800g and 1,680g respectively. Vel says that the wheels feature the 102 tooth engagement ring of the Vel Rapid Engagement hub which “not only offers lightening-fast pick-up, but it sounds great too.”

The Pillar Wing PSR23 straight-pull spokes have, according to Vel, been chosen to “retain the strength required to deliver reliable performance off-road.”

The gravel range is further bolstered by the addition of the 35 GRL and carbon GRSL2 options, though these won’t be available until next month.

In terms of wheels designed more for the performance end of the road market, Vel has introduced a 60mm deep carbon model, which Vel describes as a “rapid, reliable and great value choice.”

The wheels are tubeless-ready and weigh a claimed 1,690g.

To save us running through the full range in full, here’s an overview with prices:

Vel RL and RSL2 road range:

● 28 RL Alloy Tubeless Disc Wheelset £399

● 38 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £749

● 3850 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £749

● 50 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £749

● 60 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £749

● 6085 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £799

● 85 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £799

● 38 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1099

● 3850 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1099

● 50 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1099

● 6085 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1149

● 85 RSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset £1149

Vel GRL and GRSL2 gravel range:

● 23 GRL Alloy Tubeless Disc 650b Wheelset £399

● 23 GRL Alloy Tubeless Disc 700c Wheelset £399

● 30 GRL Carbon Tubeless Disc 650b Wheelset £749

● 35 GRL Carbon Tubeless Disc 700c Wheelset £749 (due in June)

● 30 GRSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc 650b Wheelset £1099

● 35 GRSL2 Carbon Tubeless Disc 650b Wheelset £1099 (due in June)

Vel offers a 2-year warranty on all of their wheels and also has a crash replacement scheme should you have an off.

