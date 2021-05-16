Support road.cc

review
Road bikes

Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road 2021

8
by Stu Kerton
Sun, May 16, 2021 15:45
0
£2,229.99

VERDICT:

8
10
An endurance bike that thinks it's a race bike, with fun handling and plenty of comfort
Well-balanced steering
Impressive stiffness levels
Competitive pricing
Entry-level wheels blunt performance
Weight: 
8,130g
Contact: 
www.decathlon.co.uk

The Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc is part of the Decathlon brand’s new endurance line-up, but don't go thinking that it has some kind of relaxed, upright, soft riding style about it. This bike still focuses on performance, and thanks to some well-sorted geometry you end up with a machine that can be ridden hard and fast regardless of your skill level.

EDR stands for EnDuRance, but I'm going to say that it sits very much on the boundary of what most people would expect an endurance bike to be. With its riding position and performance from the frame and fork, it'd put some brands' race machines to shame.

Ride

I'll go into the full geometry in a bit, but it's safe to say that Van Rysel has kept this bike very much on the aggressive side of things when it comes to the numbers.

First up, the angles are relatively steep and the wheelbase has been kept to well below a metre which keeps things nimble and reactive. The shortish head tube also gives stack and reach figures with a ratio of 1.41 (size medium) which is very much at the racy end of the scale. Most endurance bikes are around the 1.55 mark.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road.jpg

So, you might be thinking that the EDR isn't going to be the ideal choice for those longer, less challenging rides.

Well, the Van Rysel designers have taken the EDR as close as they can to a full-on race bike without letting it cross over into becoming too extreme or a handful from a steering point of view.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - riding 2.jpg

The balance of tube lengths meant that I could achieve a decent aero position on the EDR thanks to a plentiful drop in height from the seatpost to the handlebar, without ever actually feeling like I was having to stretch too much.

Even in the drops I felt comfortable, and that means efficiency.

The handling is quick but not over the top, so when I'm barrelling downhill in the drops, the Van Rysel never feels out of control, or like it is dictating you through the bends when the road surface or camber isn't perfect.

The stiff frame and fork provide plenty of feedback without road vibration or harshness muting the signals, which I found gave me plenty of confidence to push on and find the EDR's handling limits.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - riding 3.jpg

Thanks to that hint of neutrality in the handling, you find the edge of those limits progressively rather than like a slap in the face as the steering bites back.

All of this, along with the position, means the EDR isn't a difficult bike to ride fast.

For a frameset with such high levels of stiffness, the ride quality is good. It's not the most supple I've ridden, but it's never a bike I'd consider uncomfortable. It's a performance road bike after all – a bit of bouncing around on crappy tarmac is par for the course.

The frame and fork will take up to 30mm tyres, so if you want to bring in a bit more cushioning you can.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - clearance.jpg

The finishing kit here isn't massively high spec, and the Fulcrum wheels are on the weighty side, so it's impressive that this EDR only weighs 8.13kg (17.9lb). It's not going to trouble a similarly specced rim-braked offering, but for this sort of money that's a decent weight.

You can tell that out on the road, too. It's responsive under acceleration and it climbs well, too, whether in the saddle or out of it.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - riding 4.jpg

With a lightweight set of deep-section carbon test wheels fitted the EDR really showed what it could do when not hindered by heavy wheels, and the performance was very impressive indeed.

Frame and fork

Made from high modulus carbon fibre, this medium size frame has a claimed weight of just 890g, according to Van Rysel, and it comes with a confidence-boosting five-year warranty too. The full-carbon fork comes with a two-year warranty.

The EDR's design follows a current trend of oversized head and down tube with a large bottom bracket junction incorporating PF86 internal bearing cups.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - bottom bracket.jpg

The chainstays are chunky to resist the drivetrain and pedalling forces, while the slender seatstays are dropped much lower than the top tube's junction with the seat tube.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - rear.jpg

You get twin bottle mounts, flat mount brake calliper points and 12mm thru-axles front and rear.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - bosses.jpg

Unlike other race bikes in its catalogue, the EDR uses a standard round seatpost and an external clamp. It's not quite as smooth looking as an integrated seatpost clamp like those found on some aero bikes, but at least you can upgrade the post should you want to.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - UCI stocker.jpg

All cable and hose routing runs internally, plus the frame is completely compatible with electronic groupsets.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - cable route.jpg

Overall, the quality looks and feels to be very good throughout the bike. A glance inside the frame with a torch shows no rough edges or burrs from the carbon layup, and the paint job seems to be tough.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - top tube.jpg

I'm not so sure about the black colourway, though; I'd like a bit more colour in my life.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - head tube badge.jpg

The bike is available in five sizes, from XS to XL, so our medium test model sits bang in the middle.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - riding 5.jpg

Those geometry figures I promised you are: a top tube of 555mm and head tube of 150mm, with angles of 73 degrees for the head and 73.5 degrees for the seat tube.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - front.jpg

The wheelbase is 990mm, with 408mm chainstays, and the stack and reach figures are 555mm and 393mm respectively.

Groupset

As you can tell by the name, this EDR comes fitted with a Shimano 105 groupset. I won't go into huge detail because Dave already has in his review of the latest R7000 group and the R7020 shifter/brake levers this hydraulic setup uses.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - lever.jpg

In a nutshell, it's a groupset that you really can't fault, balancing the shifting and braking qualities of Shimano's top tier groupsets at a competitive price.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - crank.jpg

As for the fixtures and fittings, Van Rysel has specced an 11-28t cassette with a 52/36t semi-compact chainset. The perfect gears for this style of bike, in my opinion.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - cassette.jpg

Braking-wise, there is a 160mm rotor up front and a 140mm at the rear.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - rear disc brake.jpg

Finishing kit

The rest of the finishing kit is Van Rysel branded: an alloy handlebar, stem and seatpost. It's all decent enough stuff while not really setting the world alight.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - bars 1.jpg

The drop of the handlebar is pretty shallow, making it accessible to pretty much all of us.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - drop bar.jpg

The Van Rysel saddle is on the large side with a fair bit of padding. I got on with it okay, but I'd probably switch it out for something a little leaner if the EDR was mine.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - saddle.jpg

Wheels and tyres

The EDR CF 105 comes with a set of Fulcrum Racing 700 DB wheels, which are basically OE versions of the Fulcrum Racing 7 DB.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - rim 1.jpg

They're a tough set of training wheels that'll stand up to plenty of abuse, although their 1,750g weight does take the shine off the bike's performance.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - rim 2.jpg

With a 22mm-deep alloy rim there isn't anything to be had from an aerodynamic point of view, but they are tubeless ready, so if you want to ditch the tubes you'll just need some tape and valves to make the transition.

You won't even need to change the tyres as the Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance tyres are tubeless ready too.

2021 Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road - tyre.jpg

As you can see from Jamie's review, they are decent performers across the board, although I agree with him when he says they aren't the most supple tyres out there. They are durable and robust, though, for such a lightweight and quick model.

Value

When it comes to pricing, the EDR CF 105 sits well alongside some well-known competitors.

This model is £2,229.99, which compares well with Trek's latest Emondo at £2,275 for the SL 5, which uses the same frameset as the SL 6 Pro model I tested recently.

Cannondale's Supersix Evo Carbon 105 is a touch more expensive at £2,400 for a similar build, and so is Specialized's Tarmac SL6 Sport at £2,750.

> Buyer’s Guide: 17 of the best £2,000 to £3,000 road bikes for 2021

A bike with the same kind of identity as the Van Rysel EDR is the Orro Pyro Evo, which I reviewed back in 2020. It's been replaced by the Gold Evo for 2021, and while we haven't tested one yet (it's not available just yet), the 105 build does look very good value at £1,999.99.

The only thing I don't quite get is why the women's version of the EDR Disc 105 is just £1,799.99 for what looks to be an identical build.

Conclusion

On the whole, the Van Rysel is a great bike to ride; it's as close to a race bike as you can get without actually getting a race bike, if you know what I mean. It balances performance and comfort well, although I'd say it is crying out for some better equipment – but then, many bikes are at this price point.

Verdict

An endurance bike that thinks it's a race bike, with fun handling and plenty of comfort

road.cc test report

Make and model: Van Rysel EDR CF 105 Disc Road

Size tested: Medium, 55.5cm

About the bike

List the components used to build up the bike.

VanRysel Racing aluminium handlebars:

End-end width: XS, S: 400 mm; M, L, XL: 420 mm.

VanRysel Racing stem: Size Length: XS:90 mm, S: 100 mm, M: 110 mm, L: 120 mm,

Front mech: Shimano 105 R7000

Shifters: Shimano 105 R7000 levers

Chainset: 52/36 Shimano 105 R7000 double chainset

Crank length: S: 170 mm, M: 172.5 mm, L/XL: 175 mm

Cassette: Shimano 105 R7000 11x28

Brakes: Shimano 105 R7020

Rotors: 160mm (F), 140mm (R)

Wheels: Fulcrum Racing 700 DB

Tyres: Hutchinson Fusion 5, 700x25mm

Saddle: VanRysel Racing

Seatpost: VanRysel carbon 27.2

Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?

Decathlon says, "New frame in the EDR (EnDuRance) range, this ultra-high-performance road bike is designed for the most demanding cyclists on all their rides.

'As comfortable in the mountains as over mixed terrain, this new frame will surprise you with its reactivity and comfort."

The EDR CF offers plenty of performance and decent levels of comfort.

Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options

The EDR range is available in both rim and disc brake options. The disc models come with a Shimano Ultegra build for £2,999.99 or this 105 setup. A women's 105 Disc model is also available for £1,799.99.

Frame and fork

Overall rating for frame and fork
 
8/10

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?

Overall build quality is high and it is a nicely finished frame.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?

Decathlon says, "The EDR frame and fork are made with high modulus carbon fibre."

Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?

The geometry is on the sporty side when it comes to endurance bikes, but that means that performance, especially the handling, hasn't been compromised.

How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?

Its stack and reach figures (mentioned in the review) give a ratio of 1.41 (medium) which is much more towards the racing end of the spectrum than a relaxed endurance bike.

Riding the bike

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.

Ride quality overall is good. The frame is stiff, but manages to keep harshness and road buzz to a minimum.

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?

The EDR shows impressive levels of stiffness around the bottom bracket area, down tube and front end.

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?

Yes, it feels efficient overall but the heavy wheels take the edge off when sprinting or accelerating hard.

Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?

No.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? It errs on the lively side.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?

The handling is well balanced and that makes for a fun ride. Van Rysel has managed to create a precise, quick-handling machine without going overboard on the twitchiness front.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?

The saddle is comfortable if you like plenty of padding and I found the handlebar shape to work well.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?

The Fulcrum wheels have decent levels of stiffness, as does the Van Rysel handlebar and stem.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?

I'd upgrade the wheels to something lighter to really exploit the performance of the bike, but it's good to see it come with a quality set of tyres.

Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
 
7/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
 
7/10

The drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for value:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?

105 is a great groupset and you can upgrade the rest of the bike around it should you want to.

Wheels and tyres

Rate the wheels for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
 
6/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for value:
 
5/10

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?

A decent enough set of wheels but the Van Rysel could do with something lighter.

Rate the tyres for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for value:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?

A decent set of tyres to come as standard. I wouldn't worry about changing them until they wear out.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the controls for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
 
6/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the controls for value:
 
6/10

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?

Good enough kit for the price, but not overly exciting.

Your summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes

Would you consider buying the bike? Yes

Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes

How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's in the right sort of ball park. A few models come in cheaper or at a similar price, like those mentioned the review, while others – like the Tarmac from Specialized – are much more expensive.

Rate the bike overall for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
 
6/10

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, it's a very good bike to ride. It has a quality frameset and the geometry can't really be faulted if you want a spirited ride without the twitchy handling of a full-on race bike. Some of the kit choices just take the shine off the overall performance, like the weighty wheels, but I still think it's very good overall.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

