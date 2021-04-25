Tubolito unveils “world's first smart inner tube” and 35g gravel tubes too

Tubolito has launched the “world’s first smart inner tube” for easily measuring tyre pressures on the go, as well as the “lightest, most packable gravel inner tube”, at just 35g.

The Austrian brand has previously impressed with providing viable alternatives to tubeless for saving weight at the wheel. We’ve tested the Tubolito Tubo Road 700C inner tubes and these scored a 9, so let's check out this innovative inner tube brand's latest offerings...

Tubo-MTB-P-SENS £41.99

Using a Near Field Communication (NFC) chip, the Tubo-MTB-P-SENS inner tube is designed to communicate air pressure wirelessly to riders’ smartphones via the Tubolito app that’s available on both Android and iOS.

This chip is located inside the tube close to the valve, and towards the centre, so it shouldn’t be damaged if you bottom out your tyre when hitting roots.

To determine the tyre pressure, you open the app and bring the smartphone close to the chip – within 3cm, says the brand. Your pressure will be displayed in both bar and PSI.

With a 42cm Presta valve, the MTB-P-SENS inner tube is available in 29in and 27.5in sizes. Each is suitable for tyres that are 1.8in to 2.5in wide.

Tubo-CX/Gravel All £27.99

Tubolito has updated its CX/Gravel inner tube, with a new single model that works with both 650b and 700c wheels, for tyre widths from 30mm up to 47mm.

According to Tubolito, it has a 50% smaller pack size than a standard butyl inner tube.

“Ready for disc brakes as well as rim brakes and offering double the toughness compared with standard rubber tubes it is the perfect all-rounder,” says Tubolito.

It’s also lightweight, the version with a 42mm Presta valve weighing in at 60g with the 60mm valve model a gram heavier.

S-Tubo-CX/Gravel All £29.99

80% lighter than standard butyl inner tubes at just 35g (with a 42mm Presta valve), according to Tubolito, the ultra-lightweight and very small S-Tubo-CX/Gravel All is designed to be a handy spare tube for 700c and 650b tyres, from 30mm to 47mm. The 60mm valve option is a gram heavier.

Tubolito says: “It is not only a saviour in need but can be perfectly used on a daily basis as it still is as robust as standard rubber tubes”.

Leftover tubeless sealant is said to do no harm to the tube.

Tubolito claims this tube has a lower rolling resistance than standard butyl inner tubes.

