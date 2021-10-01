Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Is this tool-free front bike rack the versatile carrying solution you need for your bike?

Is this tool-free front bike rack the versatile carrying solution you need for your bike?

New JACK rack is rated for loads up to 5kg and is claimed to be the “least skill/bike-‘discriminatory’ bike rack on the market”
by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, Oct 01, 2021 09:17
8

Bike component startup WholeGrain Cycles has launched a front bike rack with a universal fit system that it claims fits more bikes than any other rack on the market.

2021 WholeGrain Cycles Jack City White 1

> 17 of the best bicycle panniers and racks — all your bike luggage possibilities

“JACK is designed for anything from long distance bikepacking adventures to daily commuting,” says the startup. “They’re built to last with quality materials, few failure points, and easily replaceable parts.”

2021 WholeGrain Cycles Jack Luke Jenya Yunnan 3

> 26 of the best bikepacking bags — how to choose lightweight luggage

The rack measures 280mm by 230mm by 230mm, and can be mounted on either 31.8mm or 25.4mm handlebars.

2021 WholeGrain Cycles Jack Platform 2

Attaching securely via a “lo-fi”, tool-free system, no tools are needed nor any bike maintenance skills, which WholeGrain Cycles claims makes JACK the “least skill/bike-‘discriminatory’ bike rack on the market”.

Made from 304 stainless steel the brand says this provides a durable cantilevered platform that also dampens vibrations for any precious loads you may be carrying.

2021 WholeGrain Cycles Jack Straps 1

“Two high-strength straps hug the handlebars and stem, and cantilever JACK perfectly over the front wheel, negating the need for a specific fork or bike frame,” WholeGrain Cycles explains.

> Cycling luggage for beginners

A 420D fabric base then separates the load from the front wheel, and this can be removed for either repairing or replacing.

2021 WholeGrain Cycles Jack Fixie WHite 4

WholeGrain Cycles says the JACK rack is rated for loads up to 5kg through a combination of the ISO industry standard for “permanent bicycle carriers”, IS011243-2016, and its own experience of carrying loads on a bike.

Every part of the rack is replaceable for a long use life.

“Take JACK anywhere,” says WholeGrain Cycles, “from a slick city commute to a rowdy off-road bikepacking adventure.”

2021 WholeGrain Cycles Jack Luke Jiangsu 1.JPG

We’ve enlisted the help of off.road.cc to put the JACK to the test, with a full review coming soon. It weighs in at 723g with medium under stem strap, one bungee and one Jack strap, which is the full set up needed for Pat Joscelyne’s bike.

RRP is £60, but the product will soon be launching on Kickstarter. The early-bird price is £45, going up to £55 for the next wave of backers.

www.jackthebikerack.com

2021 WholeGrain Cycles Jack
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments