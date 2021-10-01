Is this tool-free front bike rack the versatile carrying solution you need for your bike?

Bike component startup WholeGrain Cycles has launched a front bike rack with a universal fit system that it claims fits more bikes than any other rack on the market.

“JACK is designed for anything from long distance bikepacking adventures to daily commuting,” says the startup. “They’re built to last with quality materials, few failure points, and easily replaceable parts.”

The rack measures 280mm by 230mm by 230mm, and can be mounted on either 31.8mm or 25.4mm handlebars.

Attaching securely via a “lo-fi”, tool-free system, no tools are needed nor any bike maintenance skills, which WholeGrain Cycles claims makes JACK the “least skill/bike-‘discriminatory’ bike rack on the market”.

Made from 304 stainless steel the brand says this provides a durable cantilevered platform that also dampens vibrations for any precious loads you may be carrying.

“Two high-strength straps hug the handlebars and stem, and cantilever JACK perfectly over the front wheel, negating the need for a specific fork or bike frame,” WholeGrain Cycles explains.

A 420D fabric base then separates the load from the front wheel, and this can be removed for either repairing or replacing.

WholeGrain Cycles says the JACK rack is rated for loads up to 5kg through a combination of the ISO industry standard for “permanent bicycle carriers”, IS011243-2016, and its own experience of carrying loads on a bike.

Every part of the rack is replaceable for a long use life.

“Take JACK anywhere,” says WholeGrain Cycles, “from a slick city commute to a rowdy off-road bikepacking adventure.”

We’ve enlisted the help of off.road.cc to put the JACK to the test, with a full review coming soon. It weighs in at 723g with medium under stem strap, one bungee and one Jack strap, which is the full set up needed for Pat Joscelyne’s bike.

RRP is £60, but the product will soon be launching on Kickstarter. The early-bird price is £45, going up to £55 for the next wave of backers.

www.jackthebikerack.com