Storck introduces 5.9kg limited edition Aernario.2 road bike

Germany’s Storck Bicycle is introducing a limited edition version of its Aernario.2 Signature road bike to mark the company’s 25th anniversary.

When we say limited edition, numbers really are small: just 25 of these are going to be made, each with a claimed weight of 5.9kg (13lb).

We reviewed a Storck Aernario.2 here on road.cc a couple of years ago – the Platinum Edition G1 – and called it “one of the best all-round race bikes out there”, praising its beautiful handling and excellent balance of comfort and stiffness.

That bike, built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and DT Swiss PRC 1400 wheels, hit our scales at 6.5kg (14.3lb).

Storck says that the Aernario.2 Signature 25th Anniversary edition, which is a rim brake bike, is made “using highest-grade carbon fibres”. It has bronze accents and is built up with a SRAM Red eTap AXS 2x12 groupset and DT Swiss PRC 1100 wheels.

Each bike is signed by Markus Storck, founder of Storck Bicycle.

Storck sells direct to consumers in the UK these days, so you need to go through www.storck-bikes.com.

The price is € 8,999 (currently around £8,129) with delivered planned for May 2021.