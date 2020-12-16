Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 Storck Aernario 2 Signature 25th anniversary - 1

Storck introduces 5.9kg limited edition Aernario.2 road bike

Just 25 will be made to mark the German company's 25th anniversary
by Mat Brett
Wed, Dec 16, 2020 10:04
1

Germany’s Storck Bicycle is introducing a limited edition version of its Aernario.2 Signature road bike to mark the company’s 25th anniversary.

When we say limited edition, numbers really are small: just 25 of these are going to be made, each with a claimed weight of 5.9kg (13lb).

We reviewed a Storck Aernario.2 here on road.cc a couple of years ago – the Platinum Edition G1 – and called it “one of the best all-round race bikes out there”, praising its beautiful handling and excellent balance of comfort and stiffness.

That bike, built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and DT Swiss PRC 1400 wheels, hit our scales at 6.5kg (14.3lb).

Storck says that the Aernario.2 Signature 25th Anniversary edition, which is a rim brake bike, is made “using highest-grade carbon fibres”. It has bronze accents and is built up with a SRAM Red eTap AXS 2x12 groupset and DT Swiss PRC 1100 wheels.

Each bike is signed by Markus Storck, founder of Storck Bicycle.

Storck sells direct to consumers in the UK these days, so you need to go through www.storck-bikes.com.

The price is € 8,999 (currently around £8,129) with delivered planned for May 2021.

2021 Storck Aernario.2
limited edition bikes
storck bicycle
lightweight bike
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments