Silca hits peak gravel with world's first 'gravel-specific' mini pump + news from Garmin, Roval, Rapha, BMC & more

We have new clothing to tell you about this week, updated features for Garmin devices, and a mystery bike from BMC, but we’re starting off by wondering whether the cycling world has now reached peak gravel.
Do you need a gravel-specific mini pump?!? Silca unveils new Gravelero
We’ve had gravel-specific versions of just about every bike component and accessory you can imagine over the past few years – the growing genre has been a marketeer’s dream – but a gravel-specific mini pump is a first.
Silca’s new Gravelero uses the same hose, chuck, and plunger design as its existing Tattico pump, so what makes it gravel-specific? Silca says that compared with the Tattico it “pushes 35% more air from the same overall length”.
Silca also says, “The design has been further refined for gravel and off-road use with a smooth outer texture and improved sealing to reject dirt and mud while also making for easy cleaning.
“A reversible chuck makes the pump suitable both for Schrader or Presta [valves], while the whole pump has been conceived both with high and low-pressure tyres in mind.”
The Gravelero features an aluminium handle and barrel and includes a frame mount bracket with quick-release straps, although it’s small (243mm long) and light (a claimed 139g) enough to be carried in a back pocket. It has a claimed maximum pressure of 80psi and is priced at £70. That's a lot less than Silca's £125 Pocket Impero Mini Pump.
Garmin says that these new features will help you get the most from your device via a free software release.
Some of the notable features for smartwatches in this software release include (in Garmin’s own words):
SatIQ To help maximise battery life, SatIQ will automatically turn on multi-band GPS in areas where it’s needed most, like narrow canyons or downtown areas with tall buildings, then turn it off when it’s no longer needed to ensure athletes get the most out of their battery.
Heart rate variability (HRV) status Track heart rate variability while sleeping to get a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture.
Race widget View race prep information – including a race day-specific performance prediction, race day weather and a countdown clock – all in one widget.
Updated training status Using new indicators such as HRV status (see above), recent exercise history and performance, athletes will receive insights into their overall effort and whether they are training productively, peaking or strained.
Some of the key features for cycling computers in this software release include:
Music controls When paired to a compatible smartphone, control music right on the Edge device.
Training status Using new indicators such as HRV status (see above), recent exercise history and performance, receive insight into overall effort and whether training is productive, peaking or strained.
Intensity minutes See when intensity minutes were earned during each ride.
Full eBike support Connect an ANT or ANT+ compatible eBike to view custom eBike data, adjust assistance levels and see remaining range based on a planned course.
These free software updates are available now. You can update by enabling automatic updates from your device or by using the Garmin Express app.
The Rapha Women’s 100 is back on Sunday, 18th September 2022, an annual challenge for women to ride 100km (62 miles) however they like. This is the 10th anniversary event with a target of 100,000 participants worldwide.
Temple Cycles introduces Temple Road four-season road bike
Bristol-based Temple Cycles is set to introduce a Temple Road steel road bike that’s designed for year-round use. The new model is said to be inspired by the classic do-it-all clubman’s bike and is made from Reynolds 853 which, Temple reckons, allows it to “achieve a perfect balance between performance, comfort and longevity.”
“The Temple Road is a performance steel road bike that takes design and geometry cues from do-it-all road bikes, but with a modern sensibility that focuses on comfort as well as speed,” says Temple Cycles.
“The Temple Road is Di2 and mechanical groupset ready, and offers other modern touches in the form of disc brake and internal routing… The Temple Road also features plenty of mounting points for racks (perfect for mile-munching tourists) and mudguards (vital for the considerate club riders).”
The Temple road comes with thru-axles and space for 34mm tyres or 30mm with mudguards fitted.
Framesets will be available to order from October at £1,295. A full build option is set for release in 2023 although the full spec and pricing have yet to be announced.
Roval introduces Project Rattle Can and chance to win wheels
What's Project Rattle Can? Component brand Roval has released a new video showing brand ambassadors Kriss Kyle and Elliot Philips giving their wheels a colourful makeover to make a change from the black carbon we see everywhere.
To be in with a shot of winning a set of Roval wheels, you need to visit a participating Specialized Concept Store (listed here), complete a Roval decal design in-store, and submit it via Instagram.
Movistar jersey celebrates career of Alejandro Valverde
You might have spotted that Movistar riders are riding La Vuelta a España in a new jersey from La Passione that celebrates the career of team member Alejandro Valverde. This will be the Spanish rider’s final appearance in the race.
The 42-year-old Valverde has 133 career victories to his name, including one World Championship, one Vuelta, four Liège-Bastogne-Liège, five Flèche Wallonne, and numerous Grand Tour stages. His key wins are displayed on the jersey.
The all-white jersey is part of La Passione’s Ultralight series designed for high temperatures.
Flock Light that illuminates your legs smashes Kickstarter goal
A rear bike light called the Flock Light that's designed to highlight your moving legs has smashed its Kickstarter funding goal. At the time of writing, the campaign has achieved 350% of its target with nearly three weeks to go.
The team behind the project says, “The Flock Light has been designed to highlight you, not your bike. That's why it not only shines light backwards but also down onto your moving legs, highlighting your human movement. This helps you to be seen much sooner than a traditional rear-facing light, and be recognised as a human while you ride.”
You need to pledge at least AUD$102 (about £60) to be in line for a Flock Light, although pledging on Kickstarter is not the same as buying through a retailer.
Tap 'BMC Kaius' into a search engine and you'll get links to a 'hidden staging area' of the company's website where you can find out that there will be a BMC Kaius 01 ONE Red AXS XPLR model for £10,400 and a BMC Kaius 01 THREE Rival AXS Wide for £5,000. It looks like it's going to be a high-end gravel bike, then, but that's all we know so far.
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
I would hazard a guess that the driver didn't see Garry and was so shaken by the realisation that he'd nearly killed someone that he felt he could...
Or...
Dunno. Probably going to be a foi for that.
What happens when you use a camera is that you have to ensure that you follow the law other wise you can't submit anything or you take a chance if...
But cycle lanes are useful if you need to pop in to the sandwich shop: https://twitter.com/i/status/1562795245531971592
He got what he wanted, the approva of the mail readership, and raised his profile a bit and now sits back safe in the knowledge that mail readers...
Then you haven't ridden the 12 speed shimano disc brakes. They are the best.
Why, has that area been transported to Illinois ?
Having found the problem, the response looks decent to me - they're replacing the part and giving a voucher, which should be a lot more use than...
Patrick you aren't going to get any bike advice on a review of high end cycling shoes. Suggest you start a new thread by clicking on this link. ...