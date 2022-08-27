Silca hits peak gravel with world's first 'gravel-specific' mini pump + news from Garmin, Roval, Rapha, BMC & more

We have new clothing to tell you about this week, updated features for Garmin devices, and a mystery bike from BMC, but we’re starting off by wondering whether the cycling world has now reached peak gravel.

Do you need a gravel-specific mini pump?!? Silca unveils new Gravelero

We’ve had gravel-specific versions of just about every bike component and accessory you can imagine over the past few years – the growing genre has been a marketeer’s dream – but a gravel-specific mini pump is a first.

Silca’s new Gravelero uses the same hose, chuck, and plunger design as its existing Tattico pump, so what makes it gravel-specific? Silca says that compared with the Tattico it “pushes 35% more air from the same overall length”.

Silca also says, “The design has been further refined for gravel and off-road use with a smooth outer texture and improved sealing to reject dirt and mud while also making for easy cleaning.

“A reversible chuck makes the pump suitable both for Schrader or Presta [valves], while the whole pump has been conceived both with high and low-pressure tyres in mind.”

The Gravelero features an aluminium handle and barrel and includes a frame mount bracket with quick-release straps, although it’s small (243mm long) and light (a claimed 139g) enough to be carried in a back pocket. It has a claimed maximum pressure of 80psi and is priced at £70. That's a lot less than Silca's £125 Pocket Impero Mini Pump.

Loads of other products have been given a ‘gravel’ tag over recent years. Lezyne has its Gravel Floor Drive series of pumps (above) and Kask’s gravel-specific Mojito X Peak helmet (no longer in the range) was exactly like the standard Mojito but with a peak built into the front.

There are also a lot of gravel shoes out there, like the Shimano RX8 (above), that look a lot like cross-country mountain bike shoes to the untrained eye.

Do you think we've finally reached peak gravel in the cycling world, or do you think there's more to come? Anyone interested in a gravel-specific headset top cap?

Garmin announces feature updates to bike computers and smartwatches

Garmin has announced new software and feature updates for some of its smartwatches – including the fēnix 7 series, epix (Gen 2), Instinct 2 series – and the Edge 1040 series of cycling computers.

Garmin says that these new features will help you get the most from your device via a free software release.

Some of the notable features for smartwatches in this software release include (in Garmin’s own words):

SatIQ To help maximise battery life, SatIQ will automatically turn on multi-band GPS in areas where it’s needed most, like narrow canyons or downtown areas with tall buildings, then turn it off when it’s no longer needed to ensure athletes get the most out of their battery.

To help maximise battery life, SatIQ will automatically turn on multi-band GPS in areas where it’s needed most, like narrow canyons or downtown areas with tall buildings, then turn it off when it’s no longer needed to ensure athletes get the most out of their battery. Heart rate variability (HRV) status Track heart rate variability while sleeping to get a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture.

Track heart rate variability while sleeping to get a better handle on recovery and an overall wellness picture. Race widget View race prep information – including a race day-specific performance prediction, race day weather and a countdown clock – all in one widget.

View race prep information – including a race day-specific performance prediction, race day weather and a countdown clock – all in one widget. Updated training status Using new indicators such as HRV status (see above), recent exercise history and performance, athletes will receive insights into their overall effort and whether they are training productively, peaking or strained.

Some of the key features for cycling computers in this software release include:

Music controls When paired to a compatible smartphone, control music right on the Edge device.

When paired to a compatible smartphone, control music right on the Edge device. Training status Using new indicators such as HRV status (see above), recent exercise history and performance, receive insight into overall effort and whether training is productive, peaking or strained.

Using new indicators such as HRV status (see above), recent exercise history and performance, receive insight into overall effort and whether training is productive, peaking or strained. Intensity minutes See when intensity minutes were earned during each ride.

See when intensity minutes were earned during each ride. Full eBike support Connect an ANT or ANT+ compatible eBike to view custom eBike data, adjust assistance levels and see remaining range based on a planned course.

These free software updates are available now. You can update by enabling automatic updates from your device or by using the Garmin Express app.

Rapha introduces Women’s 100 clothing collection

The Rapha Women’s 100 is back on Sunday, 18th September 2022, an annual challenge for women to ride 100km (62 miles) however they like. This is the 10th anniversary event with a target of 100,000 participants worldwide.

Rapha has created two special edition clothing collections with Zuzanna Rogatty and Studio Nari.

The Rapha Women’s 100 Studio Nari collection includes the Core Jersey (above) at £70.

This Core Jersey (above) is from the Women’s 100 Zuzanna Rogatty collection and is again priced at £70.

Temple Cycles introduces Temple Road four-season road bike

Bristol-based Temple Cycles is set to introduce a Temple Road steel road bike that’s designed for year-round use. The new model is said to be inspired by the classic do-it-all clubman’s bike and is made from Reynolds 853 which, Temple reckons, allows it to “achieve a perfect balance between performance, comfort and longevity.”

“The Temple Road is a performance steel road bike that takes design and geometry cues from do-it-all road bikes, but with a modern sensibility that focuses on comfort as well as speed,” says Temple Cycles.

“The Temple Road is Di2 and mechanical groupset ready, and offers other modern touches in the form of disc brake and internal routing… The Temple Road also features plenty of mounting points for racks (perfect for mile-munching tourists) and mudguards (vital for the considerate club riders).”

The Temple road comes with thru-axles and space for 34mm tyres or 30mm with mudguards fitted.

Framesets will be available to order from October at £1,295. A full build option is set for release in 2023 although the full spec and pricing have yet to be announced.

Roval introduces Project Rattle Can and chance to win wheels

What's Project Rattle Can? Component brand Roval has released a new video showing brand ambassadors Kriss Kyle and Elliot Philips giving their wheels a colourful makeover to make a change from the black carbon we see everywhere.

To be in with a shot of winning a set of Roval wheels, you need to visit a participating Specialized Concept Store (listed here), complete a Roval decal design in-store, and submit it via Instagram.

Movistar jersey celebrates career of Alejandro Valverde

You might have spotted that Movistar riders are riding La Vuelta a España in a new jersey from La Passione that celebrates the career of team member Alejandro Valverde. This will be the Spanish rider’s final appearance in the race.

The 42-year-old Valverde has 133 career victories to his name, including one World Championship, one Vuelta, four Liège-Bastogne-Liège, five Flèche Wallonne, and numerous Grand Tour stages. His key wins are displayed on the jersey.

The all-white jersey is part of La Passione’s Ultralight series designed for high temperatures.

Flock Light that illuminates your legs smashes Kickstarter goal

A rear bike light called the Flock Light that's designed to highlight your moving legs has smashed its Kickstarter funding goal. At the time of writing, the campaign has achieved 350% of its target with nearly three weeks to go.

The team behind the project says, “The Flock Light has been designed to highlight you, not your bike. That's why it not only shines light backwards but also down onto your moving legs, highlighting your human movement. This helps you to be seen much sooner than a traditional rear-facing light, and be recognised as a human while you ride.”

You need to pledge at least AUD$102 (about £60) to be in line for a Flock Light, although pledging on Kickstarter is not the same as buying through a retailer.

BMC to launch Kaius bike

BMC is about to launch a new bike called the Kaius. This is news and also not news because... well, that's about all we know.

The Kaius has just been added to the UCI's List of Approved Models of Framesets so we know it's on the way, but the Swiss brand has yet to announce anything officially.

Tap 'BMC Kaius' into a search engine and you'll get links to a 'hidden staging area' of the company's website where you can find out that there will be a BMC Kaius 01 ONE Red AXS XPLR model for £10,400 and a BMC Kaius 01 THREE Rival AXS Wide for £5,000. It looks like it's going to be a high-end gravel bike, then, but that's all we know so far.