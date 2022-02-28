Shokz launches OpenRun Pro headphones with enhanced bass and five-minute quick charge feature

Shokz, formerly known as Aftershokz, has upgraded its flagship open-ear sport bone conduction headphones with enhanced bass, an enlarged button for easier control while riding, 10 hours of battery life and a five-minute quick charge feature to guarantee you’ll have music to motivate you through rides no matter how forgetful you are.

Bone conduction headphones are well known to be a great option for outdoor riding as the open-ear design allows you to hear surrounding noise, including other road users.

“Unlike traditional over-ear headphones, bone-conduction technology generates mini vibrations that travel through the cheekbones of the wearer, from transducers placed in front of the ears,” Shokz explains. “The vibrations go directly to the inner ears and bypass the eardrums.”

The latest version of Shokz’ flagship bone conduction model weighs just 29g, and features 9th generation bone conduction technology with two added bass enhancers for "unrivalled sound quality", claims the brand.

“With TurboPitch TM technology they generate the best sound quality of bone conduction earphones ever. OpenRun Pro ensures you experience every note, beat, and melody while you exercise,” claims Shokz.

The OpenRun Pro now comes with a 10-hour battery life, which is two hours more than the second-tier OpenRun model, which costs £129.95.

For the forgetful among us, it also has a five-minute quick charge feature for topping up on the go which provides a claimed 1.5 hours of use, whereas the OpenRun takes a slightly longer 10 minutes.

A stable wireless connection is said to be provided by Bluetooth V5.1, and dual noise-cancelling technology is designed to provide privacy for music and calls during workouts.

Shokz says the OpenRun Pro features an enlarged button to make it easier to play/pause music, adjust the volume and answer calls while on the move, even if you have sweaty hands.

Shokz also says the OpenRun Pro will stay in place even during intense workouts: “These headphones will not move, no matter how much you do.”

The IP55 waterproof rating protects these headphones from sweat and splashes, basically low pressure water from any direction. It's water-resistant, not waterproof, so no deep sea diving allowed.

The OpenRun model is priced at £159.95 and comes with a two year warranty. It's available on the Shokz website and also on Amazon here.

uk.shokz.com