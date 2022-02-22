Previously known as AfterShokz, the Shokz OpenRun Wireless Bone Conduction Sport Headphones are slim, comfy, and come with a handy fast-charge option so you'll never have to leave for a ride without some music motivation. Plus, with the open-ear design you'll be able to stay well aware of your surroundings on the road.

The OpenRun model is the quick-charge version of Shokz's Aeropex bone conduction headphones which provide a buds-free listening experience. The point of its open-ear design is that it allows you to listen to music and traffic at the same time so you don't have to compromise on safety while staying motivated as you ride outdoors.

The PremiumPitch 2.0+ audio technology included in this model is claimed to deliver 'the widest dynamic stereo sound that bone conduction technology can offer', with a deeper bass, less vibration and louder volume than previous iterations.

How do they cope with the demands of cycling?

Although the sound quality of the OpenRuns still doesn't quite compare with standard earphones, it's certainly good enough to keep you motivated at times on a ride, while benefiting from being able to stay aware on the roads.

Nevertheless, I did find that in strong winds the maximum volume simply can't cope, and then if you're deep into the city, all the traffic noise can really drown out the music. This is something that is comparable with another bone-conduction model I've been testing, Mojawa's Mojo 1.

With the OpenRuns, overall the sound quality is very impressive across all volumes, although I have found that they can't do bass as well as the Mojo 1s.

The OpenRuns have two EQs (equalization modes) to choose from: the first is Standard Mode for listening to music, the other is Vocal Booster Mode, for clearer audio for podcasts and audiobooks. These modes do have subtle differences which provide a better experience for the different forms of listening. To change, press and hold both the + and - volume buttons.

The headphones are rated to the IP67 water-resistant standard which means they'll work for at least half an hour in up to a metre of water. These are fully sweatproof so will cover you for intense workouts and have also worked completely fine after I was stuck in some prolonged rain on an outdoor ride. You should have no concerns wearing them in any cycling scenario; the only activity Shokz says these aren't suitable for outside of cycling is swimming.

The wraparound titanium frame with a full silicone outer is incredibly comfy to wear and stable when riding. It's a very slim and lightweight design (just 25g), that sits out of the way below your helmet's retention system.

As well as for listening to music and podcasts, the OpenRuns have two microphones on the right side which can be used for phone calls.

The multifunction button on the left side deals with most of the controls. Press down to play and pause the music, change between songs as well as answer and end calls. The button is fairly small but I've found it to be very responsive and so works well.

The wireless headphones pair with your phone, tablet or laptop via Bluetooth 5.1, which provides a very fast and perfectly stable connection in my experience – I've not had any dropout issues.

It also has a range of up to 10m, which isn't really necessary for bike rides – my phone stays with me in my jersey pocket at all times. But I did find this range was useful for off-the-bike scenarios such as going about day to day tasks in the house, grabbing my third coffee of the day while connected up to a laptop.

Battery life and charging

Shokz has added a 10-minute quick-charge which is said to guarantee you one and a half hours of listening time. In practice, I found it provided over an hour and 45 minutes, but not quite reaching the two-hour mark.

I write all about being prepared for bike rides to guarantee that you'll get a workout in, so I know the theory, but sometimes I just can't get around my forgetfulness. I have left the house many a time without charged headphones for this reason. I found those 10 minutes a really handy amount of time for gathering the rest of my gear, putting it on and going to the toilet just before picking these up on the way out the door with enough charge for a quick spin.

If you've managed to set aside enough time to charge these fully, the OpenRuns last up to around eight hours of continuous use, which is great as it'll easily cover most steady endurance rides.

Their charging cable attaches via a magnetic clip, which is quicker and easier than attaching a USB-C cable, but you do have to keep track of the proprietary cable.

As well as the Solar Red model I have on test, the OpenRuns are available in Cosmic Black, Blue Eclipse and Lunar Grey.

Value

The OpenRuns cost £129.95 and come with a two-year warranty, and although a little more expensive than quite a lot of the competition, they are a comfy, lightweight and reliable opton.

Naenka's Bone Conduction Runner Pro Wireless Waterproof Headphones are a little cheaper at around £111, but the sound quality and volume are too weak to be effective at all on the bike, and the battery life is lower too.

The Mojawa Mojo 1s are a little cheaper than the OpenRuns at £115.79, although they only come with a one-year warranty. I've been reviewing these too (with my full report on the way soon), and found they have a comparable battery life to the OpenRuns, while handling bass a lot better.

Conclusion

Overall, if you're looking for headphones that'll let you hear what's going on around you while riding, the OpenRuns are a secure and comfy high quality option that come with a very handy fast-charging feature. You'll certainly be happy with these, even though you can get a similar battery life and better bass production for a little less.

Verdict

Lightweight, comfy open-ear headphones with a handy fast 10-minute charge providing just under two hours of riding motivation

