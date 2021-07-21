Welsh rugby icon Shane Williams launches new cycling and leisure clothing brand

Wales’ record try scorer and former IRB World Player of the Year Shane Williams has unveiled his new Agilis sportswear ranges, having found a new passion for endurance sports since retiring from professional rugby. Launching with 'cyclewear' and 'leisurewear' ranges, Williams is aiming to offer both high performance garments for on-bike efforts and casual threads for your downtime.

The new cyclewear range consists of male and female cuts of a short sleeve jersey (£89), long sleeve jersey (£89), gilet (£59) and bib shorts (£99), while the leisure line includes a t-shirt (£25), sweatshirt (£60), hoodie (£70) and jogging bottoms (£50).

Based in the beautiful Amman Valley in Wales, since retiring from rugby Williams has taken to two wheels. As well as competing in triathlons, including Ironman races, he’s even bagged himself the Guinness World Records title for the most castles visited in one week by bicycle when he completed an impressive 736.71 miles, visiting 50 Welsh castles.

Williams said of his new brand: “Since I retired from professional rugby, cycling and triathlons have become an important part of my life, a means of finding a community of like-minded people and a chance to test myself and be competitive – the things I would otherwise have lost.

“There are so many positive aspects to these sports, whether it be physical health, mental wellbeing or social, I hope that through Agilis I can attract even more people to take them up.”

It's not just former rugby players getting into cycling -ex-England international and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster revealed in an episode of Drink at your Desk Live that he wants to get more into bikepacking and gravel riding when he reaches the end of his footballing career.

Back to Williams' new Agilis range... the kit is predominantly black with grey and gold detailing.

Channel your inner invincible New Zealand All Black, says Shane Williams

“There’s something about an all-black kit that gives you strength, makes you feel invincible. Perhaps that’s why the New Zealand All Blacks are so good,” says Williams.

The new cycling range comes in a race cut fit and the gilet, for example, features rear pockets for storing nutrition. It t can also be folded away into its own pocket when the temperature rises.

Alongside the premier cycle-specific range is the leisurewear line up. Williams said: “I wanted a range of leisurewear that helps me prepare in the right manner for competition, but comfortable and stylish enough to wear every day in any context.”

Everything is available to buy now on the Agilis website.