Rondo increases versatility of Ruut gravel range with 2x models

Adding a front derailleur to two of its bikes, Rondo has released the Ruut CF2 2x and the Ruut AL1 2x to its gravel range to provide “more versatility, wider gear ratios and further opportunities for the riders who need nearly unlimited gears in tough terrain”.

As the Ruut range is designed for “the everyday rider, the avid racer and the adrenaline junkie”, Rondo says riders will appreciate the new larger spread of gears that comes with the brand’s unique Vario Geometry Gravel designed frames.

This technology from Rondo allows you to change the position and steering characteristics of the bike thanks to its unique TWINTIP fork, giving the bikes year-round versatility as they can used to rack up the miles and compete on come the race season. Steeper angles and a smaller trail on the first setting provides a lower riding position for a more aggressive feel, while the slacker angles and longer trail on the other setting offers a more relaxed position for long distance riding and can also help with confidence on the more difficult and challenging terrain.

The Rondo Ruut CF2 is the brand’s fully carbon disc-brake off-roader for those who are hunting for speed and versatility. A Shimano GRX 400 2x10 groupset with a 46/30 crankset and 11-36 cassette is fitted on the new build, and should provide a good balance between wide range and closely spaced gears. Fast rolling 37mm wide WTB Riddlers are wrapped on 700C wheels for mixed surface riding.

Rondo’s Ruut AL1 2x bike is the aluminium version and is said to be the more road friendly model that is built for those who are just dipping their toes in the gravel riding scene.

We've asked UK distributor Hotlines for prices and we'll update this story as soon as we get them.

rondo.cc