Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
2021 Rondo Ruut CF2 2x 2

Rondo increases versatility of Ruut gravel range with 2x models

The Ruut off-road adventurer, the CF2, and the road to gravel all-rounder, the AL1, now have a greater gear selection to complement the adjustable fork design.
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Dec 07, 2020 16:10
0

Adding a front derailleur to two of its bikes, Rondo has released the Ruut CF2 2x and the Ruut AL1 2x to its gravel range to provide “more versatility, wider gear ratios and further opportunities for the riders who need nearly unlimited gears in tough terrain”.

2021 Rondo Ruut CF2 2x 1

As the Ruut range is designed for “the everyday rider, the avid racer and the adrenaline junkie”, Rondo says riders will appreciate the new larger spread of gears that comes with the brand’s unique Vario Geometry Gravel designed frames.

2021 Rondo Ruut CF2 2x 3

This technology from Rondo allows you to change the position and steering characteristics of the bike thanks to its unique TWINTIP fork, giving the bikes year-round versatility as they can used to rack up the miles and compete on come the race season. Steeper angles and a smaller trail on the first setting provides a lower riding position for a more aggressive feel, while the slacker angles and longer trail on the other setting offers a more relaxed position for long distance riding and can also help with confidence on the more difficult and challenging terrain.

2021 Rondo Ruut CF2 2x 4

The Rondo Ruut CF2 is the brand’s fully carbon disc-brake off-roader for those who are hunting for speed and versatility. A Shimano GRX 400 2x10 groupset with a 46/30 crankset and 11-36 cassette is fitted on the new build, and should provide a good balance between wide range and closely spaced gears. Fast rolling 37mm wide WTB Riddlers are wrapped on 700C wheels for mixed surface riding.

> Review: Rondo Ruut CF2
2021 Rondo Ruut AL1 2x 1

Rondo’s Ruut AL1 2x bike is the aluminium version and is said to be the more road friendly model that is built for those who are just dipping their toes in the gravel riding scene.

>  Review: Rondo Ruut AL
2021 Rondo Ruut AL1 2x 2

We've asked UK distributor Hotlines for prices and we'll update this story as soon as we get them.

rondo.cc

2021 Rondo Ruut
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments