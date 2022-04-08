road.cc Recommends updated with 11 excellent products from Hunt, Dolan, Specialized, Chapeau, Scribe + more

The latest update to road.cc Recommends is now live and kicking with our pick of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in March, and some corking products have been added to the mix.

You all hopefully know how Recommends works by now, so let's get straight into it and list the 11 things that made the cut this time around:

Specialized S-Works Crux 2022

4iiii Precision 3 Power Meter Shimano 105 R7000

God Is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent

Nopinz Pro-1 All Season Skinsuit

Prime Primavera Shorty Carbon Saddle

Dolan GXT Titanium Gravel Disc Campag Ekar 1x13

Ritchey Comp Venturemax XL handlebar

Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset

Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer

Chapeau City Jacket

Scribe Élan Wide+ 42-D wheelset

Yes it's over 11 grand, but this list just wasn't complete without the Specialized Crux that Liam Cahill described as "an exceptionally light gravel bike that excels on the climbs and is a blast to ride fast".

At home on the 'cross course too, the Crux combines brilliant low-speed stability that makes it very good at climbing, so it's also a blast to ride on the lanes. Did we mention it’s outstandingly expensive? You'l be glad to know there are less pricey models available in the lineup if your budget won't quite stretch this far!

Far from coming up short, the Prime Primavera Shorty saddle bagged a 9/10 score from Stu Kerton, saying that the seat is "comfortable straight out of the box thanks to its flowing shape and perfectly judged padding."

The spot on shape that is slightly raised at the back gives you a platform to push against when climbing hard, while a subtle arch in the middle provides supportive comfort when tapping out the miles, which stops you sliding forward or backwards. The short nose also allows you to get down low in the drops and really crank the pedals over without interference.

If you also like reading about cycling when you're not out cycling, look no further than God is Dead by Andy McGrath.

Our reviewer Richard Peploe says: "God is Dead tells the story of the colourful professional cyclist Frank Vandenbroucke, who didn't seem to do anything in half measures. It's not the first biography of a cheating cyclist, but Andy McGrath's thorough research does set this one apart."

Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months.