Tragedy at Tour of Flanders sportive as two cyclists confirmed dead, one from heart failure on Taaienberg and another after “collapsing” on Oude Kwaremont

A day before pro cyclists tackle the Flemish cobbled climbs, almost 15,000 amateur riders had flocked to the hallowed grounds to participate in the sportive. However, tragedy struck when two cyclists were pronounced dead, a third had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering an injury at the event, and the whereabouts of yet another rider’s condition remain unknown.
The event, branded as ‘We Ride Flanders’, is a Gran Fondo with several distance categories catered for cyclists of varying experience — from 80 kilometres all the way to 242 kilometres.
The longest race starts at Brugge and finishes at Oudenaarde, similar to the men’s pro race, while all the other rides start and end at Oudenaarde, mirroring the women’s pro race. Riders can take on the iconic climbs of De Ronde themselves, including the Oude Kwaremont, Koppenberg, Taaienberg, and Molenberg.
However, many perhaps wouldn’t be expecting not one, but multiple unexpected tragedies to occur at the Gran Fondo, with officials on Saturday confirming the death of two participants.
Oude Kwaremont cobbles (credit: road.cc)
Oude Kwaremont — the cobbled road leading up to the Kluisberg hill in East Flanders
According to Flemish news website Het Nieuwsblad, a Dutch cyclist died from heart failure on the Taaienberg in Maarkedal despite efforts by health officials.
Gert Van Goolen, spokesman for Peloton, the organisation behind the sportive event, said: “The man was still resuscitated and the ambulance was there very quickly, but all help came too late.”
Then on the Oude Kwaremont, in Kluisbergen, a French rider collapsed after becoming unwell. Medics tried to revive the participant for 45 minutes before he was taken to a local hospital by helicopter, where he was pronounced dead.
A third emergency happened on the Eikenberg, where a cyclist collapsed for unknown reasons. While media reports initially claimed that the rider was successfully resuscitated, the organisers have since then announced that this wasn’t the case.
Earlier in the day, another participant was airlifted off the Koppenberg climb with a suspected ankle fracture.
The organisers said: “The organisation and the emergency services involved express their condolences to the family and friends of those involved and wish them all the strength.”
