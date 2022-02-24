Ridley launches cut-price versions of its Noah Disc and Helium Disc

Ridley’s Noah Disc and Helium Disc are now available at a more affordable price point in the form of a new ‘Essential’ range.

The bikes borrow much of the features of the more expensive models, with the Noah getting the same F-Surface Plus, F-Steerer, F-Wings, Ftubing and its own integrated aero handlebars that all combine to deliver a bike that Ridley says is very slippery in the wind.

Ridley also says that one of the key aims was to make the Essential range indistinguishable from the high-end models and to this end, the F-Steerer, which hides the cables within the headtube, is doing a good job.

While the Noah has quite a bit of frame tech, the Helium is a simpler affair with round tubes and pencil-thin seat stays that are only marginally dropped. Again, this gets the clean silhouette courtesy of the F-Steerer.

At the front end of the Noah you'll also find an integrated carbon bar/stem on both the Ultegra and Rival AXS models, though the 105 makes do with a two-piece system.

The two Shimano models on each bike come with mechanical shifting and if you want to step up to wireless shifting, you've got the SRAM Rival AXS model at the top of each range.

The geometry has remained unchanged, which should be good news for the handling. This is one thing that we liked when we reviewed the old model way back in 2013, in an age where rim brakes were still dominant.

The old Kieth Bontrager saying of 'strong, light, cheap, pick two' roughly applies here, with Ridley saying that maintaining the frame characteristics while keeping the price down has meant an increase in weight.

While that shouldn’t be too much of an issue for the Noah Disc which is aimed at sprinters and rouleurs that will favour the flatter lands, the Helium has always been Ridley’s climbing bike, and the weight increase could be a deciding factor in what is a very tightly packed market.

The weight of a bike like the Helium is always going to be a key metric; and while the Helium SLX Disc frameset comes in at a claimed 760g for a size medium, Ridley is being a little vaguer when it comes to the Helium Essential, saying only that the frame comes in under 1000g.

Both of the bikes come with what we think are quite smart paint jobs, but if the custom look is something that you’re after, both models will join the top-end bikes in the Ridley Configurator where you can adjust design, colours or specifications at a slight surcharge.

If the name ‘Essential’ is conjuring up thoughts of Waitrose’s Essential quail eggs, then the prices of the new Noah and Helium might just add to that notion as prices start at £2,909 for the Helium Disc and £3,369 for the Noah Disc. What do you get for your money? Well, let’s take a look.

Prices and specs: Helium Essential Disc

SRAM Rival AXS - £3,999

Frame - Helium Disc 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, Essential Stiffness-ToWeight Lay-up, F-Steerer Head Tube, TA 12x142mm

Fork - Helium Disc, 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, TA 12x100mm

Groupset - SRAM Rival AXS 2x12

Cranks - SRAM Rival 48/35

Wheels - Forza Levanto Carbon, height 38mm, 19mm internal, Tubeless Ready

Tyres - Vittoria Corsa 25mm

Bar - DEDA Superbox + DEDA Zero2 RHM

Saddle - Selle Italia XR Boost

Shimano Ultegra - £TBC

Frame - Helium Disc 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, Essential Stiffness-ToWeight Lay-up, F-Steerer Head Tube, TA 12x142mm

Fork - Helium Disc, 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, TA 12x100mm

Groupset - Shimano Ultegra 2x11

Cranks - Rotor Vegast 50/34

Wheels - Forza Norte DB, 20mm internal, Tubeless Ready

Tyres - Vittoria Rubino Pro, 25mm

Bar - DEDA Superbox + DEDA Zero2 RHM

Saddle - Selle Italia XR

Shimano 105 - £2,909

Frame - Helium Disc 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, Essential Stiffness-ToWeight Lay-up, F-Steerer Head Tube, TA 12x142mm

Fork - Helium Disc, 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, TA 12x100mm

Groupset - Shimano 105 2x11

Cranks - Shimano 105 50/34

Wheels - Shimano RS171

Tyres - Vittoria Zaffiro Pro, 25mm

Bar - DEDA Superbox + DEDA Zero2 RHM

Saddle - Selle Italia Model X

Noah Essential Disc

SRAM Rival AXS - £TBC

Frame - Noah Disc, 24-30T HM UD Carbon, F-Tubing, In-Mould F-Surface Plus, F-Steerer Head Tube, TA 12x142mm

Fork - Noah Disc, 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, In-Mould F-Surface Technology, TA 12x100mm

Groupset - SRAM Rival AXS 2x12 SRAM Rival 48/35

Wheels - Forza Levanto Carbon, height 38mm, 19mm internal, Tubeless Ready

Tyres - Vittoria Corsa 25mm

Bar - Forza N2 integrated aero handlebar

Saddle - Selle Italia XR

Shimano Ultegra - £4,099

Frame - Noah Disc, 24-30T HM UD Carbon, F-Tubing, In-Mould F-Surface Plus, F-Steerer Head Tube, TA 12x142mm

Fork - Noah Disc, 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, In-Mould F-Surface Technology, TA

Groupset - Shimano Ultegra 2x11

Cranks - Rotor Vegast 50/34

Wheels - Forza Norte DB, 20mm internal, Tubeless Ready

Tyres - Vittoria Rubino Pro, 25mm

Bar - Forza N2 integrated aero handlebar

Saddle - Selle Italia XR

Shimano 105 - £3,369

Frame - Noah Disc, 24-30T HM UD Carbon, F-Tubing, In-Mould F-Surface Plus, F-Steerer Head Tube, TA 12x142mm

Fork - Noah Disc, 24-30T, HM UD Carbon, In-Mould F-Surface Technology, TA

Groupset - Shimano 105 2x11

Cranks - Shimano 105 50/34

Wheels - Shimano RS171

Tyres - Vittoria Zaffiro Pro, 25mm

Bar - DEDA Superbox + DEDA Zero2 RHM

Saddle - Selle Italia Model X

The bikes are available in sizes XXS - XL with initial availability from March and the main bulk of bikes arriving into the UK from August onwards.

ridley.com