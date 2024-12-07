Reilly's £600 "incredibly lightweight" titanium balance bike... with carbon fork and custom decals, plus Scott "delighted" Tom Pidcock on its bikes next year, a crazy hoverbike, plus Rapha chamois cream "inspired" by Ventoux

Welcome to Tech of the Week, our round-up of all the best, boldest and most eye-catching new stuff we've spotted over the past seven days. From a rather bling titanium balance bike to chamois cream inspired by... *checks notes*... the flora of Mont Ventoux, there's plenty to get through so let's dive straight in.

Reilly's £600 "incredibly lightweight" titanium balance bike... with carbon fork and custom decals

Is it too late for a last-minute addition to our 'money no object Christmas gift guide'?

If you've got £600 to splash on a balance bike for your two to four-year-old look no further than Reilly's Bolt, an "incredibly lightweight" titanium balance bike, complete with carbon fork and custom decals.

Constructed from "aerospace grade 3AL / 2.5V titanium with alloy wheels and a carbon fork", the Bolt weighs just 2.6kg and features a "lightweight integrated saddle" and a "lightweight alloy wheelset", so your little one can fly up those climbs at the Tour de Nursery.

Although we've no doubt some jaws dropped at the mention of a £599.99 price tag, Reilly points out the "forever nature of titanium" means this will last multiple generations. Oh, and if you want to splash even more cash, you can get an anodised finish for an unspecified extra amount.

Check it out on Reilly's website...

Rapha launches new chamois cream... "inspired by Mont Ventoux"

Rapha has a new chamois cream. It's £20 for a 150ml pot and is "inspired" by the scent of the plants found on Mont Ventoux.

Now, the website listing was a bit muddled when we took a look... Rapha telling customers it is the "world's finest anti-friction cream for cyclists" and that it is "inspired by the flaura (sic) found on the slopes of Mont Ventoux". That's a typo, fine, but the description later adds that it's a "fragrance inspired by aromatic fauna found on Mont Ventoux", raising the question of whether this cream will leave your rear smelling like the musty deer, wild boar and badgers of Provence?

Thankfully Rapha quickly addresses our pedantry and facetiousness, the description later confirming the aromatics and ingredients include: atlas cedar, juniper berry, patchouli, lavender, rosemary, lemon, pine needle. That sounds much nicer, friction-reducing skincare inspired by... the flora of Ventoux.

Scott "delighted" Tom Pidcock riding its bikes in 2025

It was the big pro cycling news of the week, Tom Pidcock and Ineos Grenadiers parting ways and the double Olympic champion off to second-tier Q36.5 on a three-year deal. from a tech perspective, this means Pidcock will be on Scott bikes next season, the team using the brand's Foil RC, Plasma RC TT and, of course, the all-new Addict RC (presumably with some bulky extras to get it above the UCI weight limit).

Scott's co-CEO said: "We trust in the leadership of this team and their fantastic commitment to achieving great results together. We are delighted that Tom Pidcock will be joining the team, and will be riding SCOTT road bikes and Syncros components from 2025."

A pedal-powered hoverbike

New bikes Pt. 1: Tout Terrain has a speedy new gravel model

This looks a fun bike, Tout Terrain this week announcing the launch of its Ceres gravel bike having turned its collective focus to "speedier pursuits". According to the German brand it's a "fast gravel bike built for mixed-terrain races and all-road journeys alike".

Featuring a steel "exploration-ready" frame, the Ceres has "progressive" geometry. That is, Tout Terrain tells us, longer reach and a shorter, "more responsive" rear triangle. The full build is complete with SRAM Apex AXS electronic groupset, in-house hand-built wheels, and a TT carbon fork.

The weight is 10.5kg for a medium and it is priced at €3,799 (£3,150). The Ceres is available for pre-order, with Tout Terrain expecting delivery to commence at the bginning of 2025's Q2.

New bikes Pt. 2: Festka's Spectre Gravel

Festka, the Czech-based manufacturer, has a new bike too — the Spectre Gravel a carbon, race-oriented off-road option optimised for stiffness and aero, targeting committed amateur racers and pro teams. The frameset alone costs €8,900 (£7,380), and the full build priced at €10,420 (£8,640).

"Spectre Gravel is the result of precision engineering and a passion for cycling," says Michael Moureček, co-founder and product manager at Festka. "It is designed for those who demand the best from their bike. The Spectre Gravel combines speed, durability, and comfort to make every ride an exceptional experience."

Our pals over at off-road.cc took an even more in-depth look at this one...

3D-printed cycling mementos

Print My Ride is a UK-based maker of bespoke cycling keepsakes, 3D-printing a route or climb of your choice into a memento of an epic day out or a favourite ascent. We're told they generally measure around 210mm by 120mm, with a height variable dependent on how hilly the ride was. They've done plenty of the 100 climbs hills too... check them out...

In case you missed it: