Ratio Technology brings 12-speed to riders with 10- or 11-speed shifters and derailleurs with new kit

Promising “12-speed for all”, Ratio Technology has released its new 1x12 Road Upgrade kit to allow riders to gain the advantages of greater gear range and closer ratios without the expense or weight of electronic shifting.
Ratio Technology’s new Road Upgrade Kit allows riders with 10 or 11-speed mechanical SRAM shifters and a 1x-specific Exact Actuation derailleur to pair this with a 12-speed eTap AXS cassette and chain.
SRAM’s 12-speed cassettes and chains are now available at a more accessible price point, but can still only be used as part of an electronic wireless groupset.
“The newly launched ‘mid-range’ Rival eTap AXS group is £1,102 in the 1x configuration. This shouldn’t be the middle of the market. Wouldn’t it be great if more riders could access the benefits?,” Ratio Technology says.
The brand also argues that mechanical groupsets remain ideal for many. “Whether it’s weight, long bikepacking adventures away from a socket or because mechanical groupsets are easier to troubleshoot and maintain at home, there’s still a place for mechanical actuation.”
In terms of sustainability, there’s also a good argument for converting. “Chains and cassettes wear out, but there’s no reason you should need new shifters and derailleurs to access the benefits of 12-speed.”
Alongside the new upgrade kit, Ratio Technology has released another component, a cable spool for SRAM road shifters.
Ratio Technology’s upgrade kits (both the 1×12 Wide and the new 1×12 Road) can now be used with SRAM 10-speed road shifters. Previously the upgrade kits could only be used with 11-speed shifters.
“SRAM didn’t change much between the 10-speed and 11-speed generations but the ratchet/spool assembly was updated,” Ratio Technology explains. “This meant that the only thing preventing a 12-speed ratchet going into a 10-speed shifter was one small piece of plastic—we’ve fixed that now.”
Ratio Technology also says the cable spool prevents otherwise functional shifters from being chucked away. “In the last 12 months, we’ve seen a lot of shifters where the original cable spool has broken but the rest of the mechanism is in perfect condition. Previously there was no way of getting a replacement spool and carrying out the straightforward repair, now there is.”
Available now, the prices are as follows:
1x12 Road Upgrade Kit, £99.50
Cable Spool, £9.50
More information about what you need to use the 1x12 Road Upgrade Kit and what you will find in the kit can be found here.
Although Ratio Technology do not provide an estimated time for converting your groupset using its kit, they do have a helpful video so you can upgrade your components at home.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
The last line in your italics is key. It is keeping with the long term average rises but is still less then that which was about 3.4%. But the...
"Ever wanted a coffee cup holder mounted to your handlebars?" I'll mount mine just next to the ashtray. Does it have a pen clip?
It is just plain reckless to make generalizations about groups of people based on where they come from. Then again here I am making assumptions...
Just on the "motorists can be frightened too" line... I initially thought "oh come on, bike vs 2 tons of steel" but then remembered a time when I...
It's quite shocking how many angles on story can take.. somewhat of a Chinese whisper game! ...
Maybe there should be another points jersey for "best stunts"...
The website has a full compatibiliy chart. Unfortunately all the 12-speed cassettes have proprietary spacings - SRAM 12 speed cassettes are...
So does UK law. Of course one hopes that, in the UK at least, the police have enough "common sense" to understand that force should only be applied...
That's just a bit too convenient, isn't it?
Thanks, I'll give that a go next time....