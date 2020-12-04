Rapha partner with Canyon for limited edition Ultimate CF Disc

Celebrating Rapha and Canyon’s continuing partnership, the brands have collaborated to release a special-edition disc brake Ultimate that is available exclusively to members of the Rapha Cycling Club.
The Ultimate is Canyon’s all-round race bike, that combines a lightweight design with aero qualities and comfort in mind.
Although the Ultimate CF SL 8 Disc RCC is limited edition, with only 250 units being produced, ironically it's more available than Canyon’s standard spec top-end Ultimate, which is currently only available in 2XL in the true grey colourway at the time of writing.
This new Rapha ‘black rainbow’ colourway is coated in RCC’s famous club colours—grey, pink and black—and has been created in collaboration with Rapha designer Patrick Mafham.
The specially painted Ultimate will set Rapha fans back £5,149. This is £1,650 more than the similarly specced SRAM Force eTap AXS Ultimate model (£3,499) in the standard true grey or light blue colourways, although you do get a wheel upgrade for the extra cash.
The lightweight Rapha model (7.46kg) comes with DT Swiss’s carbon aero tubeless wheels which have 50mm deep rims. These ARC 1400 Dicut db wheels (with a claimed weight of 716g), promise minimal drag and reduced steering torque for “predictable handling in windy conditions”. The standard model comes with heavier DT Swiss P 1800 Spline dbs (claimed weight of 763g) with aluminium rims.
Both wheelsets are wrapped in Continental’s all-round Grand Prix 5000 25mm tyres, which feature an improved Vectran Breaker layer for puncture protection. Reviewer Jamie Williams praised these tyres for their grip, durability and cool retro looks.
Other features include a Sram Force AXS Powermeter and a short nosed Selle Italia SLR Boost Superflow S manganese saddle.
Canyon and Rapha have worked together closely for a number of years as sponsors of the Canyon–Sram pro team, and have collaborated plenty of times in the past for special edition projects including a similar Ultimate CF SLX with Rapha livery back in 2017.
Get more info on this latest collab at www.canyon.com
Course they do, here's a Ford https://www.partbusters.co.uk/ford-focus-12-18-front-left-wing-fender-w-...
indeed, but what I hadnt realised till I watched a couple of youtube videos on this lane (just google them), they actually allocated a whole lane...
Well, if needs must... I suppose if you don't get what you need or must have then there will be serious consequences. Almost as bad as not being...
I have all three on different bikes. The gravel bike is a Diverge with Future Shock 1.0 and the endurance road bike has a RedShift ShockStop stem,...
That's the problem with growing up. I never bothered myself, so the Simpsons is still funny.
Ridley and Orbea have that option, I know as I got a Ridley in a fancy metallic colour I've never seen anyone else riding (yet).
That's the whole thing in a nutshell. It's not who's out to get Sutton and what benefit it brings. It's those who have protected, covered up and...
The dashed lines at a junction indicate the priority. A single dashed line when turning into a side road means give way to pavement users, the...
The chances of Oxfordshire County Council, as the transport authority, objecting to anything as part of a planning consent, are miniscule. They...
Troll's bullsh1t knows no bounds....