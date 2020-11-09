Rapha collaborates with Bang & Olufsen on Bluetooth earphones

Rapha has collaborated with Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen to introduce new Beoplay E8 Sport earphones intended for indoor training sessions.

Rapha says the Beoplay E8 Sport earphones (£300) are IP57-certified, meaning that they’re protected against dust and water (the test is 30 minutes at a depth of a metre) – so heavy sweat from training hard shouldn’t be a problem.

The variety of ear tips and fins included are said to ensure “a secure fit for uncompromising sound quality and comfort, even when sprinting out of the saddle”.

With the claimed battery life being up to seven hours per charge, Rapha says the “playtime will long outlast your session”. Well, it will as long as you aren’t the average rider completing a virtual Everesting which has been incredibly popular this year. That said, the wireless charging case of the earphones has an extra three charges that can be used before plugging the case in at the socket.

Promising a high-quality audio performance to match your riding efforts, Rapha claims the “Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and aptX codecs ensure perfect connectivity and sound reproduction on all iOS and Android devices.”

Finished off with a nod to cycling culture, Rapha says the earphone connection tone is the sound of cowbell’s ringing to “transport you to the crowds cheering at road races”.

The limited edition Beoplay E8 Sport Rapha edition will be available to Rapha Cycling Club members from today and to everyone else at www.rapha.cc and www.bang-olufsen.com from 16th November. We’ll have a review here on road.cc soon.