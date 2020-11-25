Support road.cc

2021 Oakely Sutro Lite 2

Oakley launch new Sutro Lite Frame with increased field of view

The new pared-down version of Oakley’s popular Sutro frame is aimed at riders who like a sleek design
by Anna Marie Hughes
Wed, Nov 25, 2020 12:45
0

Oakley has unveiled new Sutro Lite eyewear, based on the existing Sutro, that's said to offer a larger field of vision and improved ventilation.

2021 Oakely Sutro Lite 1

The Sutro Lite continues the trend for big, big glasses with loads of eye protection. Unlike the original Sutro, this is a semi-rimless frame; there's no lens at the bottom of the lens to obstruct your vision.

Oakley says that Prizm lenses enhance colour and contrast. Find out what Liam thought in his review of the Oakley EVZero Blades from earlier in the year.

It also says that its O Matter (a proprietary nylon/plastic material) frames offer durability and comfort, and the Unobtainium (silicone rubber) nosepads offer increased grip with sweat – and we can certainly vouch for the fact that the material stays put when wet.

Ridged, textured Unobtainium on the inside of the temples is designed to improve retention there.

> Check out 31 of the best cycling sunglasses 
2021 Oakely Sutro Lite 3

Available in six colours in the standard fit and four in the Asia fit, Oakley’s Sutro Lite has an RRP of £143 but is currently at a discounted price of £114.20 (20% off) until Monday, 30 November here.

Get more info at www.oakley.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

