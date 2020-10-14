Newton-Rider claims its foldable semi-soft helmet is world’s thinnest

The world of folding helmets is set to have a new kid on the block with Newton-Ride aiming what it is claiming to be the world’s thinnest helmet at “the urban youth.”

Their new helmet is a one-of-a-kind design according to the Danish brand and they say that the helmet caters to the needs of the urban youth who, according to them, embrace mobility and freedom of transport while at the same time refusing to compromise on design and style.”

The Newton-Rider helmet is, according to the brand, “made with sophisticated calculated compounds of Visco-Elastic and Non-Newtonian materials, the clever engineering and innovative design that makes the helmet not only comply to EN 1078 and CPSC safety standards when only 16 mm thin, but renders the helmet as a never yet seen, semi-soft and flexible helmet for comfort and style.”

At a claimed 16mm thick, Newton-Rider says that the new helmet compares favourably against traditional helmets which, it claims, “require a thickness of 30-35 mm to comply to the same standards.”

Newton-Rider also claims that in the event of a crash, the helmet is safe to be used again. In fact, they claim that “it is still as good as new.”

Newton-Rider says that their helmet features an “innovative IP protected design principles are not yet seen in the industry and makes the helmet fit any adult skull shape and circumference between 57cm and 60cm in a comfortable way. Thanks to their unique pad concept together with an elastic and flexible liner that adjusts to the head size and shape.”

The brand said that they wanted to push the boundaries of designing and manufacturing bicycle helmets.

“We set high goals because we like to challenge and to push boundaries. Nothing has really changed in the way bicycle helmets are manufactured over the last 10-15 years.

"Helmets are still a hard, polystyrene hat, that for sure makes you safe when riding but are rather bulky and uncomfortable to wear and honestly, they do not make you look a lot prettier either. We decided to try to challenge the norm with science and engineering”

If you like the sound of the Newton-Rider helmet then you’ve got a bit of waiting to do. The brand says that its IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign will be live on the 19th October and we’re yet to find out how much a helmet will set you back.

