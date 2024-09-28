Will this new online vintage bike store help you build your dream retro machine? Plus Tailfin launches new Bar System, Pogačar's custom Colnago V4Rs for the worlds, new Quad Lock mounts + more

It's a packed tech round-up this week, with plenty of new bits and pieces to sink your teeth into.

Colnago has released a rather snazzy limited edition V4Rs for Tadej Pogačar to ride at the world championships this weekend, and we've spotted an intriguing new website for retro parts and kit which is kind of like an online jumble sale but for well-worn bikes. Quad Lock has got some new mounts for your phone, Prologo is also celebrating that man Pogačar with some new saddles, Muc-Off has launched an electronic pump and Tailfin has finally added bar bags to its bikepacking range (you'll need to save up for them though)...

Right, let's dive in!

Colnago releases limited edition Pogačar V4Rs for worlds

It's World's week, and Colnago has gone all out with a brand new livery for Slovenia's top rider. The limited edition Colnago V4Rs Tadej is inspired by "all the successes collected by the Slovenian so far."

It's a pretty bright livery, with Pop-Art references, which apparently Pogačar is a big fan of. In addition, it's inspired by his major victories, including three Tour de France's. Each colour on the bike represents a victory and the colour of the jersey worn - so yellow for the Tour, pink for the Giro, Green for Il Lombardia, blue for Tirreno-Adriatico, and so on.

The only exception to this is purple, which Colnago say came from Pogačar's words: "you always need something purple in your life." But it's not just the paint that's different, Colnago has worked with Carbon-Ti for cranks, discs and thru-axles which lazer-etched graphics.

Now, are you sitting down? If you want to own one of these limited edition bikes, you'll have to fork out €17,200. They're available to order until 14 October from the Colnago website, and beyond that, from Colnago retailers.

Tailfin unveils new bar system to complement its range of high-end racks, panniers and bags

Touted as "not your average bar bag", and we'd expect so for the price, the Tailfin Bar System completes the brand's bikepacking options. So now, for the price of a second-hand bike, you can kit your bike out with a full assortment of bike bags from the British brand.

So what's the craic? It's not just a bar bag, it's a full system. No swinging bags hitting the top tube with every turn of the pedal here. Instead, Tailfin has created an aluminium handlebar mount system with several bits of adjustment. There are four bags in the range: the Small Drop Bar (9.1L), Large Drop Bar (12.5L), Small Flat Bar (14.7L) and Large Flat Bar (18.9L). The mount itself is compatible with 31.8mm and 35mm handlebars - including some carbon bars.

Each system carries up to a recommended 5kg, and is "100% waterproof" and you can still access things like lights, action cameras or GPS units when the bags are mounted. So how much does it cost? Well, the full system (including a bag, hardware and bar mount) starts at £230 for the Small Drop Bar option. The Large Flat Bar option costs £250.

The products don't look to be available on the Tailfin website at the time of writing, but keep an eye out on this link in case they magically appear.

Quad Lock releases its smallest-ever bike mount

Phone mount specialist Quad Lock has released two new mounts for smartphones, designed to attach to bike stem caps. The Stem Cap Mount and Stem Cap Mount Adjustable are both designed to stay in place by being mounted under the bike's stem cap.

The standard Stem Cap Mount is designed for use with stems angled up to 15 degrees, and the adjustable version can accommodate stems up to 35 degrees. The adjustable mount can also be reversed in positioning.

They both use the standard twist-and-lock mechanism Quad Lock is known for, and costs £29.99 for the standard Stem Cap Mount and £39.99 for the Adjustable version. As a special introductory offer, Quad Lock is providing three months of Ride with GPS premium with every bike mount purchase until 11 November.

Find out more on the Quad Lock website.

Meet the new online retro parts store, ideal for 80s and 90s project bikes

Getting hold of parts for older bikes isn't as easy as it once was, I mean, it's hard enough to get hold of current stuff let alone parts from the 90s. So, to help alleviate that, the website Amazed by Retro has launched in an effort to bring abandoned bikes back to life.

It is apparently a joint effort between Studio from Scratch Ltd (which runs Amazed by Retro) and a "large organisation active in the reintegration of workers."

What this means is that half of the profit apparently supports social work done by the 'partner organisation', and the other half of the profit is to be used to create "meaningful jobs in the bike industry at ABR."

So what's the site like? It's a webshop and eBay platform at the moment, but is based in Switzerland. So orders will be subject to longer delivery times and potential custom fees etc if you're based in the UK like us.

Everything is listed in Swiss Francs and there's a nice mix of older and newer (as in around the 2000s newer) spare parts, as well as wheelsets and some kit, even if the selection is a bit sparse right now. Our pick so far would be a tasty-looking carbon Specialized Allez frame (above) with aluminium lugs. Remember when there was a carbon-framed Allez? It's yours for 250CHF plus customs, shipping and the rest anyway.

Find out more on the Amazed by Retro website.

Perch like Pogačar with a limited edition Prologo saddle

Not only is there a new bike livery for Tadej Pogačar being launched this week, but in celebration of the Slovenian's two Grand Tour wins this year, Prologo has released two celebratory versions of the Nago R4 147 saddle. Now, you can adorn your bike with either a yellow or pink version of the saddle, depending on whether you prefer the Giro d'Italia or Tour de France.

According to the brand, Pogačar began using the saddle last year, after it was redesigned with reduced weight and a more ergonomic design. Pogačar famously wore the Maglia Rosa for 20 consecutive days this year, so we're glad this is a replica and not actually his used saddle for sale.

Each saddle is also embellished with his initials, 'TP' on one side, and the Prologo 'O' logo on the other. They are presented in a black cardboard case with a pink or yellow sleeve, and are available to buy now from the Prologo website for £299.

Muc-Off launches the Airmach mini electric inflator pump for quicker roadside repairs

Muc-Off has created yet another product beyond its popular bread and butter bike cleaners, a small but mighty electronic pump that could be an ideal solution if mini pumps seem time-consuming and you find CO2s fiddly and/or wasteful.

Featuring a full aluminium body construction, the Airmach is just 64x56x28mm and weighs 97g (or 114g with its silicone case). Via USB-C, it can inflate up to two tyres to 100psi "within seconds" apparently. The USB-C port also doubles up as the air intake to "reduce complexity and weight of the unit", and Muc-Off says the tech is all kept safe by the protective silicone case.

Want one? It's £90, and a hose to use it with plastic valves, TPU inner tubes and children's bikes is sold separately for £5. Find out more here.

